Sophie Turner explained why there will be no "peace,quot; until racism ends

Over the weekend, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas became the latest celebrities to protest the lives of blacks and demand justice for George Floyd and the other victims of police brutality.
The couple attended a peaceful protest in Mammoth Lakes, California, where people lay on their stomachs with their hands behind their backs, as George Floyd did when arrested. People also knelt down and shouted: "There is no justice, there is no peace."
Sophie shared photos and videos of the protest on Instagram, where one fan commented, "I mean they have been arrested and charged with murder, so there is justice, can we have peace now?"
Me, a black woman, after reading that comment:
In an example of true partnership, Sophie applauded the commentator and explained why, no, we cannot have peace:
The 24-year-old actress has expressed her support for the BLM movement and said: "I stand in solidarity with those who speak out against racism and fight for justice and equality. Silence is not an option."
