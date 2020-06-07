Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas join Black Lives Matter protesters

People across the western world have been protesting the death of George Floyd while in police custody this year, shortly after the United States federal government, including many state governments, began reopening businesses across the country.

Despite the fact that some social media users have criticized celebrities for urging people to stay home and then to participate in mass protests involving large numbers of people, fans were delighted to see Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas supporting the Black Lives Matter protests.

This Saturday, the married couple shared photos and video clips on their respective Instagram accounts in which their participation was shown. Turner captioned his post with the message "No Justice, No Peace #Blackives Matter."

He held up another sign saying "White silence is violence." You can see one of these publications below:

Entertainment Tonight Canada earlier today reported that Jonas and Turner were among the protesters in Mammoth Lakes, California, on Saturday, along with Paris Carney and Greg Garbo, their close friends. Additionally, Jonas shared a series of posts in support of the Black Lives Matter protests.

Of course, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are not the only celebrities involved in the fight against police brutality and racial injustice. Earlier this week, it was reported that Leonardo DiCaprio also visited his Instagram to say he would donate to various pro-black charities.

Leo wrote on his Instagram that he was committed to taking action and learning. Other stars to comment on the protests include Spike Lee, the longtime director, who explained what he thought was the most encouraging aspect of the Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

Spike Lee said it was especially inspiring to see all of his "white brothers and sisters,quot; fighting against police brutality and racism. Snoop Dogg, too, the Doggy style artist said in the Young Money Radio podcast that everyone, including all races, was fighting police brutality

The rapper said the video footage is the best witness the black community has received.



