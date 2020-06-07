Sonoma County relaxes COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants and wineries for dinner – Up News Info San Francisco

SONOMA (KPIX 5) – Judging from the heavy turnout in downtown Sonoma on Saturday night, tourists and residents are eager to return to normal as the county's health restrictions eased.

Sonoma County relaxed restrictions on restaurants, wineries, beauty salons, and places of worship.

Diners can now enter, but tables must be six feet away. Servers must wear masks. KPIX 5 observed rigorous cleaning and disinfection in multiple establishments.

An hour after opening on Saturday night, the Swiss Hotel restaurant was full.

"We had people waiting outside the front door waiting for us to open it and sit down. It is an institution in this hotel, so people missed us a lot, "said the waitress at the Swiss Hotel Tanya Lyons.

This is the first dinner experience for Kim Osterman, a Danville resident, and his friends in almost three months.

"Danville is not open, so we are here in Sonoma. Because we are in a shelter and we had to escape," said Osterman.

Jayme Powers is a resident and native of Somona.

"I've been in the restaurant industry all my life, so just seeing my comrades, my friends, my family, just working again and supporting them and enjoying good food and friends, and time, it really means a lot," he said. . Powers.

Roche Winery says that you must still serve alcoholic food in one transaction, reservations must be made, and only bottle service is offered.

"We have alcohol wipes to clean the screen every time people touch each other, they sign their credit card," said Sean Morgan, manager of the tasting room. “We disinfect and clean the bathrooms once an hour. We throw out all the menus now. "

The Sonoma County health officer warned that the coronavirus is not fully contained.

To date, there have been more than 600 cases of COVID-19. 14 new cases were discovered in the last 24 hours.