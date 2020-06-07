SoCal Company Pivots in the Midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic to Protect the Public – Up News Info Los Angeles

FULLERTON (CBSLA) – Although many businesses have been hit by the pandemic, Professional Plastics, based in Fullerton, has been working 24 hours to complete Plexiglass orders across the country.

"I have been doing this for 25 years and have never seen it like this in my entire career," said Jeramie Jones, the company's business manager.

Since the pandemic started, Jones says the company has been working hard to make plastic barriers visible now in grocery stores and even in some restaurants. The company serves much of the United States. USA And parts of Asia.

"We are directly helping to keep people safe and get the community back to work, so it is really nice to be able to do it," he said.

From the medical field making incubation domes and fans to face shields to help protect doctors from the gaming industry, its location in western Sacramento is creating barriers to help with social distancing at blackjack tables.

"The casinos want to reopen and there are some very interesting solutions," said Jones, who explained that the company was also working with the Elk Grove Unified School District to assist in its eventual reopening.