Snoop Dogg says he plans to vote for the first time in 2020

Roommates, as the saying goes, "It's never too late!" This also includes hip hop star Snoop Dogg, who has just made an announcement about his plans to vote for the first time this year, after having avoided due to his criminal record.

@Billboard reports that Snoop Dogg gave a recent interview with "Big Boy’s Neighborhood,quot; to talk about George Floyd's mindless murder, police brutality, #BlackLivesMatter protests and, most interestingly, his plans to vote for the first time.

Snoop explained his decision to vote for the first time this way:

"For many years, I was brainwashed thinking you couldn't (vote) because you had a criminal record. I didn't know. My registration has been removed, so now I can vote. I have never voted a day in my life, but this year I believe that I'm going to go out and vote because I can't bear to see this punk in office for another year. "

He continued, adding:

"I can't talk about it and I can't talk about it. I can't tell you to do it and don't do it. Everyone knows I'm a front-line player. I'm not going to tell you to do something I didn't do. If I tell you to do something , already did.

You may recall that Snoop was convicted of drug possession for serious crimes in 1990, and pleaded guilty to serious firearm and drug crimes in 2007. He ended the interview by talking about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, saying, "We are dealing with the pandemic too, and I don't think that's going away entirely. People rush to jump into the streets and not knowing what's going on, you know, that's what's going on now. So I just want everyone to know to be careful and be safe and keep your mask. "

