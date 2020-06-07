Snoop Dogg Appears on Lil 'Wayne’s Young Money Podcast to Discuss Police Disbursement and More

During a new episode of Lil & # 39; Wayne & # 39; s Young Money RadioSnoop Dopp revealed his views on police brutality, racism and even the removal of police funds, a new topic of conversation reiterated around the world by Black Lives Matter protesters.

According to Snoop Dogg, it has gotten worse in recent years, but because of technology and social sharing platforms, people are able to see much more what's happening in the real world. Snoop said he is "being broadcast," and this fact has played a crucial role in the changes we are seeing today.

Snoop Dogg claims that racism and police brutality have always existed, and black Americans have been saying it for years. These days, though, camera technology is so advanced that the public now has a good idea of ​​what's going on.

The rapper went on to say that the camera is the "best witness we have in court." The rapper says that "he does not lie,quot; and that it cannot be paid in a court of law either. Additionally, Snoop Dogg commented on how the current generation is taking it to the next level.

The older generation, like Martin Luther King and Malcolm X, could only take it that far. The rapper, echoing similar comments made by Spike Lee in recent days, said that now the beauty of this is that each breed is working together to make improvements. Not only blacks do it alone.

The rapper went on to say that the police are receiving too much money. In his opinion, the police are overfunded and overprotected. Some of that money should go to communities so that they can control themselves.

the Doggy style The artist explained that there is no better police officer than a "gang member in the neighborhood who no longer gangbanges." The rapper joked that the person has more power and influence in the community than any police officer could have.

As noted above, much of Snoop Dogg's comments echoed what Spike Lee, the director, had to say as well. The director claimed that the best part of the protests was that the races are now working together.



