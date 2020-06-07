Showrunner of "Batwoman" about introducing a new character instead of direct restructuring after Ruby Rose's departure – ATX – Up News Info

The CW Batwoman It will have a new advantage next season after the departure of star Ruby Rose. In a conversation with fellow showrunner Julie Plec as part of ATX TV … of the Couch virtual festival, Batwoman Creator / executive producer / showrunner Caroline Dries discussed the decision to introduce a new character instead of re-introducing Kate Kane de Rose, an approach that is regularly used in soaps where new actors enter characters at all times.

"To be honest with you, I considered the soap opera version for a hot minute, selfishly because we already had a couple of episodes written, and as for the transition it would be perfect," Dries said.

The closure of Hollywood production due to the coronavirus pandemic shortened the first-year season of Batwoman, leaving a couple of finished scripts with Katy Kane unproduced. Instead, Season 2 will feature a new main character, who appears in the casting ad as Ryan Wilder, who is younger than Katy Kane, and will narrate how she becomes Batwoman. Dries revealed how she and the other Batwoman The EPs, including Greg Berlanti, came to that decision.

"After some further reflection, and Greg helped me make this call, he's a lot smarter than me about this kind of thing," he said, you know, we should reset the character in terms of restarting Batwoman as a different character, and also respect everything Ruby put into Katy Kane's character. And I think it also helps the public a little, that we are not asking them not to address the elephant in the room. "

It is unclear if Ryan is a newly created character or a code name for an existing DC character; Drias indicated that it may be a new creation.

"I'm making up a whole new character who was inspired by Batwoman in her past, so she's going to take on the mantle and may not be the right person at the time to do it, so that's what makes it fun."

The plan was approved by The Vampire Diaries and Legacies executive producer / showrunner Plec who previously worked with Dries on TVD and the pilot 2016 Recon.

During the duet conversation, Dries also talked about the difficulties and joyous moments of being a showrunner, including difficult note calls and rewarding testimonials from LGBTQ viewers talking about how Batwoman has made a difference in their lives

Batwoman It is the first superhero series in television history to feature an LGBTQ character declared as the central character.