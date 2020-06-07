Shigeru Yokota, 87, dies; He fought for the return of the kidnapped daughter

Shigeru Yokota, whose tireless campaign for the return of his kidnapped daughter and other kidnapped from North Korea made him a well-known figure in Japan, He died Friday outside of Tokyo. He was 87 years old.
In a statement, his wife, Sakie Yokota, confirmed her death in a hospital. She did not specify the cause.
The couple's daughter, Megumi Yokota, was one of those believed to have been at least 17 Japanese citizens kidnapped in the 1970s and 1980s by the North Korean government, forcing them to teach spies their native language. . Pyongyang admitted to taking 13 of them.
Megumi Yokota disappeared in 1977 at age 13; She was last seen walking home from school in Niigata Prefecture, on the west coast of Japan. Mr. Yokota, who was working at the Bank of Japan at the time, joined the families of other kidnapping victims in pressuring the Japanese government for their return.
He never saw his daughter again.
"My husband exhausted all his strength but was unable to meet Megumi," Yokota said in his statement.
Sir. Yokota was born in Tokushima prefecture on the Japanese island of Shikoku on November 14, 1932. He met his wife while working for the Bank of Japan in Nagoya. They had Megumi in 1964.
Over the decades, the Yokotas became the most prominent faces in the campaign to return the kidnapped. For a decade, beginning in 1997, Mr. Yokota led the group dedicated to bringing the kidnapped back to Japan. He attended more than 1,400 group meetings across the country.
Her silent strength and steadfast determination to reunite with her daughter won her admiration and allies from the smallest towns in Japan to the halls of power. The return of the hostages became a key issue for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Speaking to reporters on Friday night, Abe said Yokota's death was "extremely regrettable,quot; and vowed to use "every opportunity,quot; to ensure that the other hostages would be returned to their families before it was too much. late.
In 2017, in a In his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump mentioned Ms. Yokota's story when she threatened to "totally destroy,quot; North Korea if it threatened the United States or its allies.
The Northern government released five hostages in 2002 and provided death certificates for eight others, including Ms. Yokota. As recently as 2014, it agreed to open an investigation into its destinations. The investigation ended when Japan imposed sanctions after a Korean nuclear test.
In 2014 Pyongyang allowed the Yokotas to comply with what they said was the daughter and granddaughter of Megumi Yokota in Mongolia, who has maintained diplomatic relations with the North.
Many families, including the Yokotas, have chosen to believe that their relatives are still alive. The problem has a deep emotional resonance in Japan; it remains the most divisive issue in Japan's relations with Pyongyang, even more than the constant threat from North Korea's ballistic missiles.
Japanese politicians regularly wear a blue enamel ribbon on their lapels, where others can wear a flag pin, indicating their determination to bring the hostages home.
Mr. Yokota's death was the second this year of a prominent family member in the movement. Kayoko Arimoto, the mother of Keiko Arimoto, another kidnapped person, died in February at the age of 94.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Yokota is survived by his twin sons, Takuya and Tetsuta.
In a statement, Shigeo Iizuka, the current head of the lobbying group on behalf of the families of the hostages, said Mr. Yokota's death was a reminder that time was running out.
"We knew this day would come," he said, adding: "That is why we have continued to beg:" Bring them home quickly while their family members are still healthy. "
