Shigeru Yokota, whose tireless campaign for the return of his kidnapped daughter and other kidnapped from North Korea made him a well-known figure in Japan, He died Friday outside of Tokyo. He was 87 years old.

In a statement, his wife, Sakie Yokota, confirmed her death in a hospital. She did not specify the cause.

The couple's daughter, Megumi Yokota, was one of those believed to have been at least 17 Japanese citizens kidnapped in the 1970s and 1980s by the North Korean government, forcing them to teach spies their native language. . Pyongyang admitted to taking 13 of them.

Megumi Yokota disappeared in 1977 at age 13; She was last seen walking home from school in Niigata Prefecture, on the west coast of Japan. Mr. Yokota, who was working at the Bank of Japan at the time, joined the families of other kidnapping victims in pressuring the Japanese government for their return.