Sheriff: 4 injured, 1 airlifted due to injuries in Douglas Co. crash – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Douglas County authorities say several people were injured after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, officers responded just after 12 p.m. to Interstate 94 near exit 114.

Authorities say an Oldsmobile Silhouette was traveling east on I-94 when the driver, a 38-year-old Browerville woman, attempted to exit via the Osakis exit ramp. Due to traffic, the Oldsmobile Silhouette stopped in the right lane, hoping to merge when a Chevy Silverado towing a trailer collided with the car.

The occupants of the van, a 71-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman from the Grundy Center, were taken to the Alomere Health Hospital. The Oldmosible Silhouette driver and two other occupants of the car, a 49-year-old Browerville man and a 71-year-old Long Prairie man, were also injured.

According to the sheriff's office, the 71-year-old man in the Oldsmobile Silhouette was in the back seat and had to be removed from the vehicle. He was transferred from the scene due to his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

The remaining four injured from the accident sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.