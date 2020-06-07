Sheriff: 2 men rescued after being thrown from a ship at Douglas Co. – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Douglas County authorities say two men were rescued Sunday morning after being thrown from their boat into Lake Ida, near Stoney Point.

According to the sheriff's office, officers and the water patrol responded to the area around 10:15 a.m. While en route, officials discovered that the two individuals had been rescued from the water by another navigator and were not injured. However, his boat was still spinning.

Upon arrival, officers used a towed rope technique on the boat to stop engine support.

Investigators say the two individuals, Ethan Sigler, 18, and Conner Sigler, 21, were traveling south on Lake Ida, where they had been fishing when their 14-foot aluminum boat hit a big wave, which caused the boat to suddenly change direction. , throwing them both into the water. The life jackets were found to be in the boat but not worn and the engine shut-off switch strap was not worn, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities remind the public to wear life jackets and safety equipment while browsing.