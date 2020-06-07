Sesame Street City Council on Racism Features Children Asking Heartbreaking Questions About Police Brutality

As protests around the world continue in response to the murder of George Floyd by four Minneapolis police officers, some popular Sesame Street the characters joined CNN's Van Jones and Erica Hill and a group of experts to tackle the problem of racism and discuss how to fight it.

In the special titled Uniting: tackling racismJones said they had received "so many questions,quot; about racism against young children, and discussed the issue with former Washington, DC Police Chief Charles Ramsey.

"Not all streets are like Sesame Street. … What we are seeing is that people say "enough is enough." They want to end racism. "@ElmoLouie's father explains why people protest in the United States. https://t.co/icV04F4FNW #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/1efrMAzZ8V – CNN (@CNN) June 6, 2020

A seven-year-old girl named Lila asked, "Is it safe for me to go out and will a police officer harm me because of the color of my skin?"

A seven-year-old boy named Marvin asked, "If a police officer is supposed to serve and protect people, why would he hurt me because of the color of my skin?"

9-year-old Paityn: "Do you think the death of George Floyd can change the way people behave when they meet black men like my dad?" Former Washington, DC Police Chief Charles Ramsey: "I hope his death is not in vain and leads to change." #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/x0eYdpuqiQ – CNN (@CNN) June 6, 2020

Ramsey said police officers are "there to help," but admitted that the reality is that people are protesting right now because there are some police officers who don't always act the way we would like them to. Ramsey explained that those people do not need to be police.

Ramsey also told the children that if they see a police officer doing "something that is not right," then it is important that they "notify an adult,quot; immediately. When nine-year-old Paityn asked Ramsey if he thought Floyd's death would change the way people behave when they encounter black men like their father, the former police chief remained optimistic.

A world where people do not judge people by the color of their skin, fur, or feathers. A fair and loving world. A world where we celebrate what makes us different. ❤️ #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/mYrIReNPOf – Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 7, 2020

"That's an excellent question and I certainly hope so. We often don't remember that it doesn't take much to really change the world. I think back to what happened in the 1950s where there was a black woman on the bus one day who refused to giving up your seat to a white man. That led to the Civil Rights Movement. And it was through the Civil Rights Movement that I grew up one day as a police chief in our nation's capital, Washington, DC, "said Ramsey.

Ramsey added that only one thing can change the world, and he hopes that Floyd's death, which should never have happened, is not in vain. The former police officer told the children that we can change the world, and that it will be young people who do it.



