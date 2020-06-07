Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian talk about inequality, Reddit, and more

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian I had a refreshingly honest conversation.
The couple went to Instagram Live on Saturday night to frankly discuss Alexis' recent resignation from Reddit, the inequality Serena has faced, and more.
"When I thought about what Reddit needs, what the business needed now more than ever was someone in a position of power to say, 'There are too many white faces around the table, there have been too long.' "The Reddit co-creator said at his wife's weekly IG Live sessions on Serena Saturday. "What are the things I can do beyond donations?"
He continued: "I have been so pleased with the messages I have received from strangers in business, particularly from a number of black men and women who found my email, or through a friend they sent me a note, saying how much they appreciated the gesture. just by all the rooms, all the boardrooms, all the executive rooms that they have entered, where they have realized that they have had to prove their worth. "
Alexis further explained his recent decision to withdraw from the company he co-founded in 2005.
"I was serious when I said that I think resigning can be a leadership act and I know that this puts Reddit in the best possible position," he shared. "I think if each company took a look at their boardrooms on Monday and really had honest and tough conversations, and said, 'Are we doing our best for our customers, our team and our shareholders with this composition of the together? I think we would see more changes. "
Serena expressed how proud she was of her husband and noted that he left the company on his own. If anything, he noted that Alexis's decision to resign was "definitely shocking to me."
"This is all Alexis, which is really cool," said the tennis icon. "A lot of people may think that I told you to do something, or that I forced you, or that it was in your ear … he never listens to me! So that's not the case."
Serena also noted the "many different challenges,quot; she had to face in her life as a black woman.
"A lot of people don't know, all my life I have had to face so many different challenges. I had to deal with a lot of inequality, I had to deal with racism," he said. "Honestly, sadly, it has become … normal for me."
"It is sad that someone of my level has had to accept that they pay me less (and) accept so many different things due to the color of my skin," he added. "I think he would be very angry, very spiteful, very jealous if he didn't have this spiritual background."
The Reddit co-founder also discussed the conversations he and Serena will finally have with their 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
"One of the things that really broke me sometime last week was looking at Olympia and she is a pure white canvas. She only knows love," said Alexis. "There is not a hint of hatred in his body."
"You know that at some point Olympia will have a conversation with you, a conversation with us, but especially a conversation with you about how she will have to work much harder, how she will have to deal with this much more." .. ", he said to Serena." That bothers me. "
In announcing her resignation in June, she also talked about her daughter and wanting to set a good example for her.
"I say this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks him, 'What did you do?'" He stated. "Therefore, I resigned as a Reddit board member. I urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, and I will use future earnings on my Reddit actions to serve the black community, primarily to curb racial hatred."
Watch the IG live with Serena and Alexis in the video above.