Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian talk about inequality, Reddit, and more

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian I had a refreshingly honest conversation.

The couple went to Instagram Live on Saturday night to frankly discuss Alexis' recent resignation from Reddit, the inequality Serena has faced, and more.

"When I thought about what Reddit needs, what the business needed now more than ever was someone in a position of power to say, 'There are too many white faces around the table, there have been too long.' "The Reddit co-creator said at his wife's weekly IG Live sessions on Serena Saturday. "What are the things I can do beyond donations?"

He continued: "I have been so pleased with the messages I have received from strangers in business, particularly from a number of black men and women who found my email, or through a friend they sent me a note, saying how much they appreciated the gesture. just by all the rooms, all the boardrooms, all the executive rooms that they have entered, where they have realized that they have had to prove their worth. "

Alexis further explained his recent decision to withdraw from the company he co-founded in 2005.