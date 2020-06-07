Senior doctor calls for Black Lives Matter protesters to isolate themselves amid COVID-19 fears

Tens of thousands of protesters across the country took to the streets to join the global protest on Saturday.
Australian Medical Association President Tony Bartone said there was a real "risk,quot; of a virus outbreak.
"If everyone wanted to keep the rest of the community safe, anyone who attended these demonstrations should really stay home and stay away from the rest of the community for at least two weeks," Dr. Bartone told Ross and John of 3AW. .
"More importantly, if they develop any symptoms, they need to be tested immediately."
Organizers of the rally distributed masks to crowds on Saturday, protesters were told to use hand sanitizer and social distance when possible.
But Dr. Bartone said security measures did not destroy the risk of the virus spreading.
"No matter how much hand sanitizer, no matter how much the masks are used, for those periods of time there is a risk that the virus will pass," he said.
"They really should think about what they did over the weekend."
"I think from a public health point of view in the midst of a crisis, COVID was a bit risky," said associate professor Senanayake.
But Professor Senanayake said quarantining "tens of thousands of protesters,quot; may not be a viable option for authorities.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said Australia's Chief Health Protection Committee would consider the massive protests that occurred when evaluating the National Cabinet's three-step plan for states and territories.