Senior doctor calls for Black Lives Matter protesters to isolate themselves amid COVID-19 fears

One of Australia's leading doctors called protesters who attended the Black Lives Matters meetings across the country over the weekend to isolate themselves for two weeks to help prevent a second wave of coronavirus.

Tens of thousands of protesters across the country took to the streets to join the global protest on Saturday.

Australian Medical Association President Tony Bartone said there was a real "risk,quot; of a virus outbreak.

President of the Australian Medical Association, Dr. Tony Bartone. (Sydney Morning Herald)

"If everyone wanted to keep the rest of the community safe, anyone who attended these demonstrations should really stay home and stay away from the rest of the community for at least two weeks," Dr. Bartone told Ross and John of 3AW. .

"More importantly, if they develop any symptoms, they need to be tested immediately."

Organizers of the rally distributed masks to crowds on Saturday, protesters were told to use hand sanitizer and social distance when possible.

But Dr. Bartone said security measures did not destroy the risk of the virus spreading.

Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney. (AAP)

"No matter how much hand sanitizer, no matter how much the masks are used, for those periods of time there is a risk that the virus will pass," he said.

"They really should think about what they did over the weekend."

"I think from a public health point of view in the midst of a crisis, COVID was a bit risky," said associate professor Senanayake.

People protest in Melbourne. (Getty)

But Professor Senanayake said quarantining "tens of thousands of protesters,quot; may not be a viable option for authorities.

Australia's top health officials will meet today to discuss the next step in relieve coronavirus restrictions , which could see meetings of up to 100 people, most of the employees returning to their workplace and interstate travel.