Second City CEO Andrew Alexander withdraws due to alleged racism – Up News Info

Second City CEO Andrew Alexander will leave the improv group after performers accused of institutional racism, saying he "failed to create an anti-racist environment in which artists of color could thrive."

Alexander is also a 50% co-owner of Second City. Announced that he would resign in a letter posted on the Second City website, he admitted that he was unable to create an "anti-racist environment."

Actor Dewayne Perkins claimed that Second City created obstacles for artists of color. In response to that, Alexander said in his letter that the next CEO of Second City will be a person of color.

In the resignation letter, Alexander wrote that “it is not enough not to be racist; you must be anti-racist. The Second City cannot begin to call itself anti-racist. That is one of the great failures of my life. "

Related story Casts of & # 39; Glee & # 39 ;, & # 39; SCTV & # 39 ;, & # 39; Extraordinary Playlist of Zoey & # 39; and & # 39; Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert & # 39; set in & # 39; Stars in the House & # 39;

Alexander produced the television series "SCTV". “Over the years, Second City has never avoided talking about oppression. On stage, we've always been on the right side of the issue, and I'm very proud of that, ”he wrote. “On stage, we try the absurdity of the narrative of equal opportunities that society uses to oppress BIPOC. We deal with the double standard that streamlines violence against people of color. We deal with the cynicism of the liberal pact with capitalism. Offstage, it's been a different story. "

As Second City tweeted support for Black Lives Matter on May 31, several former artists of the group challenged their engagement.

"You remember when black actors wanted to put on a Black Lives Matter Benefits program and you said only if we turned over half of the proceeds to the Chicago Police Department, because I will never forget it." Remember when you would audition for blacks for a job you just gave whites? comedian and writer of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Dewayne Perkins replied in a long Twitter thread on Thursday.

"From the bottom of my heart. F— forever @TheSecondCity hahaha," added Perkins.

Space force Writer Aasia LaShay Bullock also spoke about her assault. "The wildest part of my Second City experience is that I was forced to resign because they didn't believe me," he said. tweeted in a thread on Friday. "Then weeks later, for" unknown reasons, "they fire the white man who laid his hands on me, but they allowed the narrative to go that they fired him because of me."