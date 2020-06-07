Home Sports Sean O & # 39; Malley delivers vicious KOs at UFC 250,...

Sean O & # 39; Malley delivers vicious KOs at UFC 250, serves notice in bantamweights

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Sean O & # 39; Malley ended his UFC 250 bout Saturday against Eddie Wineland with a single hit. I knew I didn't need more than that.

"Suga,quot; caught Wineland with a straight right hand less than two minutes from his fight, which started the main card. O & # 39; Malley straightened as he watched Wineland fall onto the canvas.

Another angle from O & # 39; Malley knowing he was done with Wineland (WARNING: NSFW language in the tweet):

O & # 39; Malley told Joe Rogan after the fight that the hit was worth "$ 100Gs,quot;, or roughly double his bonus for the fight.

MORE: Devin Clark kneels in solidarity with BLM

The KO improved O & # 39; Malley's record to 12-0 and confirmed the 25-year-old fighter as a future threat in the bantamweight division.

