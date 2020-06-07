Sean O & # 39; Malley delivers vicious KOs at UFC 250, serves notice in bantamweights

Sean O & # 39; Malley ended his UFC 250 bout Saturday against Eddie Wineland with a single hit. I knew I didn't need more than that.

"Suga,quot; caught Wineland with a straight right hand less than two minutes from his fight, which started the main card. O & # 39; Malley straightened as he watched Wineland fall onto the canvas.

Another angle from O & # 39; Malley knowing he was done with Wineland (WARNING: NSFW language in the tweet):

Sean O 'malley is the real deal. He is the real deal. And look how fucking calm he is as he walks away as if he hasn't just crushed an elite fighter. That's what makes this guy dangerous. His calm while kickboxing is on a different level. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/dGezyGkrTe – MartialMind 🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@ MartialMind1) June 7, 2020

O & # 39; Malley told Joe Rogan after the fight that the hit was worth "$ 100Gs,quot;, or roughly double his bonus for the fight.

The KO improved O & # 39; Malley's record to 12-0 and confirmed the 25-year-old fighter as a future threat in the bantamweight division.