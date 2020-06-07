Schools use surveillance technology to prevent the spread of COVID-19

When students return to school in New Albany, Ohio in August, they will be watched carefully as they wander through well-kept red brick buildings and gardens, and not just by teachers.

The school district, with five schools and 4,800 students, plans to test a system that would require each student to use an electronic beacon to track their location within a few feet during the day. It will record where students sit in each classroom, show who they meet and who they will talk to, and reveal how they meet in groups. The hope is that such technology can prevent or minimize an outbreak of COVID-19, the deadly respiratory disease at the center of a global pandemic.

Schools and universities face an incredible challenge when fall comes. Throughout the world, teachers, administrators, and parents are struggling over how to welcome students to the normally bustling classrooms, lunchrooms, and dormitories, while the threat of coronavirus remains ever-present.

Many plan to proceed gradually and carefully, while keeping children as separated as possible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for reopening schools recommend phased schedules that allow for smaller classes, open windows to provide more air circulation, avoid sharing books and computers, regularly clean buses and classes, and require masks and hand washing. Many see some form of distance learning that will continue until next year.

A handful are also considering implementing technology to help. "We are very interested in automated student tracking," says Michael Sawyers, superintendent of New Albany-Plain Schools. He believes the technology could help the school determine if social distancing is being observed and help quickly identify students who may have been exposed if someone tests positive for the coronavirus.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, says she is unaware of other schools seeking to take detailed surveillance measures. But the AFT has issued guidelines on reopening schools and colleges that warns of providers potentially using the crisis to expand data mining practices.

A small but growing surveillance industry has sprung up around COVID, with companies offering everything from infrared temperature-tracking cameras and contact-tracking apps to wireless beacons and smart cameras to help reinforce social distancing at work. . "It has been one of the most disturbing parts of this," says Albert Fox Cahn, founder of the Surveillance Technology Supervision Project.

Now, Cahn says, this craft industry is eager to find a way to the classroom. "One of the things that will be a huge profit generator, potentially, is that younger children would need specially designed devices if they don't have smartphones," he says.

Beacons

Like many other schools, those in the New Albany-Plain district are considering regular temperature controls, as well as the strict enforcement of mask use and social distancing. The additional tracking technology, which will be tested there in the coming weeks through summer school classes, comes from Volan, which sells Bluetooth beacons to some schools as a security tool. Beacons track where people are and send alerts in emergencies. Volan is one of several companies that now hope to sell their technology to help reopen schools.

Katy Abel, associate commissioner for external affairs and special projects at the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, says that some state universities in Massachusetts are exploring the use of beacons.

RightCrowd, which sells Bluetooth smart badges to companies like Honeywell and Genentech, has developed a system that issues a warning if people get too close and another that can be used to track contacts. "We have inquiries from many industries, including higher education and boarding schools," says company CEO Peter Hill.

The pandemic transformed everyday life around the world, closing virtually all schools in the United States in March. Calls with Glitchy Zoom have replaced in-person conversations, and students without good access to computers and high-speed Internet are at risk of being left behind. Universities and private schools that charge substantial fees may have a hard time justifying those charges if students continue to learn from kitchen tables. The discussion is complicated by the fact that children do not appear to spread the coronavirus as easily as adults and are generally not as affected by COVID-19, although some appear to be at higher risk.

Applications

The University of Arizona has started developing a contact tracking app for students. It will work like those offered by state public health departments, using Bluetooth signals exchanged between smartphones so that potentially infected students can be identified and evaluated or quarantined. Officials from several other universities contacted by WIRED said they were exploring different technologies, but that it was too early to discuss them.

Marcus Muster, chief technology officer at Kiski School, a private boarding school in Loyalhanna Township, Pennsylvania, about 40 miles east of Pittsburgh, says he has spoken to Identigy, a company that advertises a system to record people's movements; Combined with smart ID cards or Bluetooth beacons, it could help manage COVID risk. The company says the platform will also be compatible with contact tracking apps made by others. "That would be the Cadillac in my opinion," says Muster. "We know we need to identify some way to automate the contact tracking process that is not just, you know, talking to teachers."

Brian Betze, superintendent of schools in Robbinsville, New Jersey, says he would be open to using the Volan system, which he used at his previous school. "We are always trying to make schools safer for children, and I think technology is the best way to do it," says Betze.

However, Betze, who says the decision about reopening schools in New Jersey will ultimately be made by the governor, seems unsure whether the Volan system, or anything else, will really keep children safe. “Middle school, high school kids want to talk to their friends. They look forward to class, physical education, lunch, "he says. "Until there is a vaccine or treatment, I'm not sure it's safe to go back."

This article first appeared on wired.com.