Santa Cruz remembers deputy assassinated as a model of community law enforcement – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (KPIX) – Sgt. Gutzwiller was doing his job when he approached a van that allegedly contained weapons and explosive devices in the rural town of Ben Lomond. The driver opened fire and the sergeant. Damon Gutzwiller was killed. Two other officers were wounded before suspect Steven Carrillo was arrested for the crimes.

Not much was known about Carrillo, but many people knew the sergeant. Gutzwiller.

"He was a very kind man. He is loved and we will miss him, "retired MP Cathy Bramanti told a large crowd of friends and supporters at a memorial Sunday afternoon at the headquarters of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

"Damon is the image of community policing," said Sheriff Jim Hart. “He was kind, loving, patient, empathetic. He could take compliance measures when he needed to, but he would rather communicate through any issues in front of him. "

That's not the kind of image being offered lately about law enforcement, and the people who came in support knew that clearly. Being a police officer is often said to be a difficult job: You are expected to stay cool in a social climate of increasingly violent anger.

"It doesn't make sense. It doesn't make sense! Why is this happening," said Dorene Bolaños, a Santa Cruz resident. "He was protecting our community and doing his job."

No one spoke angrily on Sunday, but it was clear that many believed that law enforcement was being cast in too negative a light.

"We all have a passion for what we believe in," said Priscilla Christie. "It's how you put it, that's what matters."

Those who gathered on Sunday say it is important to remember what the police are being asked to do and the loss that they too can feel.

"No one thinks of the horrors they've seen," said Charlie Samms, his voice choked with emotion. "Terrible, it's just terrible. The man had a two-year-old son, he has a baby for next week. What is going to happen? How are they going to grow?

Sergeant Gutzwiller was a 14-year veteran of the sheriff's office who started out as a civilian volunteer. He was 38 years old and is survived by his pregnant wife and two-year-old son.