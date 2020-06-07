Samsung launches three new phones, Google explains decision to remove certain apps and other tech news for the week

In an organizational rejuvenation, Google has promoted Prabhakar Raghavan as head of Search and Assistant. With this, the company's search, advertising and trade business is under Raghavan. He is replacing Ben Gomes. Read the full story here.

https://www.gadgetsnow.com/tech-news/google-elevates-prabhakar-raghavan-as-head-of-search-ben-gomes-moves-to-a-new-role/articleshow/76214497.cms