Samsung could hold Note 20 Unpacked event online on August 5

Samsung will reportedly move its Unpackaged event online and hold it on August 5 this year.
According to two filters, as reported by Droid lifeSamsung will launch the Note 20 series at an online unpacked event on August 5. Samsung generally introduces the new Note smartphones in August, so an event on August 5 makes sense for that line. Given the current situation with the pandemic, it's also no surprise that Samsung plans to host the event online.
Like last year, the South Korean company is expected to launch two Note phones, a Galaxy Note 20 and a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (instead of a Note 20+).
However, it is rumored that Samsung does more than just launch new Note phones. According to the leaks, one of them is the known Ice universeSamsung will also unveil the Galaxy Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, Tab S7, and S7 +, as well as the Galaxy Watch 2.
If need be, it's an absolutely crazy number of devices to advertise at an event. Regardless, the Note line will likely be the focus for Samsung.
We already know quite a bit about the upcoming Galaxy Note 20. Thanks to the leaks, we have an idea of the color options that the Note 20 will offer, which will support 5G and 25W charging and more.
However, some of the other devices mentioned have not received as much attention for leaks. For example, we don't know much about the Galaxy Fold 2 or the Z Flip 5G. Of course, that could change at any time thanks to the leaks, but I wouldn't be surprised if Samsung managed to keep at least one device mostly secret until the Unpacked event.
Source: Droid Life Via: Android Authority