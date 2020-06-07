Ryan Seacrest could move to LA permanently after health scare

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Ryan Seacrest, the American idol host and pillar of Live with Kelly and Ryan, He has been filming part of the latter at home due to COVID-19 quarantine orders.

Page Six reported today that the host of the television show is likely to move to his home on the west coast permanently. During a conversation with Closer Weekly, a source said Ryan doesn't have a problem with New York, but is considering moving.

He has been "exhausted,quot; while living there since his health in mid-May. On the other hand, an informant who spoke to Page Six said that he will not be moving to California permanently. You will return to New York City once you are asked to return.

As previously reported, during the season's final broadcast of American idol, the 45-year-old host struggled to utter his words, seemed confused and also had a droopy eye, almost like he was having a stroke.

Representatives speaking on behalf of Seacrest denied all rumors of a stroke, saying the incident was primarily a consequence of finding the right work-life balance. A source explained to page six that the star fears the idea of ​​not living in California.

According to multiple reports, Living with Kelly and Ryan It will be suspended next month. A source who spoke to Page Six says the timing was perfect. An ABC source claims that people are concerned about Ryan's health, arguing that he is "exaggerating."

While Ryan Seacrest has been struggling with his health recently, the American idol The host's relationships have remained strong. Charisse Van Horn reported earlier this year that many of his fans believe that he and Shayna Taylor are engaged.

Seacrest and Taylor have reportedly been together for seven years and fans have been asking if they will get married soon. A source who spoke to Ok Magazine in June said Ryan believes their romance has gone well. You are ready to "take the plunge," so to speak.



