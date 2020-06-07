Robert Downey Jr. makes a surprise appearance on the television panel & # 39; Perry Mason & # 39;

WENN

The actor from & # 39; Iron Man & # 39; crashed a panel at the online television festival to announce the release date of a new television show & # 39; Perry Mason & # 39; starring Matthew Rhys.

Up News Info –

Robert Downey Jr. made a surprise appearance in the "Perry Masonpanel on Friday June 5, 2020 during the ATX virtual television festival to reveal the show's release date.

The 55-year-old actor and his wife Susan are executive producers on the HBO show, starring Matthew Rhys as the main character, and Robert's cameo occurred when the moderator asked panelists when the show would premiere.

To everyone's surprise, the "Iron Man"The star appeared on the screen to answer the question, joking:" I've been hot on my heels for 92 minutes! "

"First I'd like to say the usual: you're welcome," he added before revealing that "Perry Mason" would debut on June 21 at 9 p.m. ET in the primetime network.

"That's the slot, by the way. That 9 p.m. slot on Sunday, that's the good one," he added.

In January the "Avengers Endgame"The actor and his wife and production partner had signed a one-year contract to create and develop new projects with the premium cable network.