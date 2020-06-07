Review: Elisabeth Moss delivers a brilliant subversive performance at Shirley

Author Shirley Jackson may not be a household name, but her work has been haunting American psyches for decades. Both Stephen King and Neil Gaiman cite her as an influence, and novelist Susan Scarf Merrell was so captivated by this literary figure that she wrote a complete novel about her, Shirley, in 2014. Now director Josephine Decker has adapted it into a darkly meditative psychological thriller filled with the kind of slow-building existential fear that is a hallmark of Jackson's work.

(Mild spoilers below).

The protagonist of Merrell's dark psychological thriller is newlywed (and pregnant) Rose Nemser, who is moving to Vermont with her husband, Fred, a graduate student at Bennington College. They end up staying with Fred's mentor Stanley Hyman, a famous literary critic, and his equally famous wife, Shirley Jackson. Fred is increasingly caught up in his academic life, while Rose makes a tenuous connection to Shirley, who struggles with anxiety and agoraphobia, and self-medicates with prescription drugs and alcohol. But Rose is increasingly concerned about the strange nighttime phone calls and the stories of a student who disappeared long ago.

While the novel takes place in 1964, later in Jackson's life, Shirley takes place in 1948, just after The New Yorker He has published Jackson's most famous short story, "The Lottery." Otherwise, it seems very close to the source material. Eilsabeth Moss plays Jackson, with Michael Stuhlberg as Stanley Hyman, Logan Lerman as Fred Nemser, and Odessa Young as the increasingly fragile Rose Nemser.

To fully appreciate Decker's film, it helps to have at least a passing familiarity with Jackson's 1951 gothic novel. Hangsaman, since it plays such a central role in the film. The title is a reference to an old folk ballad, and a little extra investigation appeared "The Maid Freed from the Gallows,quot;, recorded in 1939 as "The Gallis Pole,quot; by folk singer Lead Belly, the same Lead Belly tune he performs Hyman. to his classes at the beginning of each semester on film.

While Jackson has always challenged traditional gender boundaries to some degree, Hangsaman is technically a bildungsroman, focused on a young woman, eager to escape her oppressive family environment, enrolling in a liberal arts college and gradually descending into madness. Jackson was inspired in part by the real-life disappearance of a young Bennington College student named Paula Jean Welden in 1946, who hiked one afternoon on the long Vermont trail and never returned.

Fans of precision may not mind the few freedoms taken with Jackson's life. In particular, her struggles with anxiety and depression, and the corresponding abuse of prescription drugs (barbiturates, amphetamines) and alcohol, occurred much later in life than is shown in the film. In the 1940s, she and Hyman were known as kind and lively hosts who counted Ralph Ellison in their social circles. They also had four children together and, by all accounts, Jackson enjoyed motherhood, even though she felt alienated by the Bennington ladies. There are no children in the house in the movie.

Downward spiral

A house almost consumed by ivy covered creates the lonely tone. YouTube / NEON

Elisabeth Moss offers a surprising performance as a dark and fictional version of Shirley Jackson. NEON

Shirley and her husband, university professor Stanley Hyman (Michael Stuhlbarg) have an equally dark marriage. YouTube / NEON

Stanley welcomes Fred Nemser (Logan Lerman) and his new wife Rose (Odessa Young) to Bennington, Vermont. YouTube / NEON

Fred and Rose head to Jackson's house.

Shirley dislikes knowing that the couple will be staying with them for several weeks. YouTube / NEON

The writer at work. YouTube / NEON

A toast from the other side of a crowded room. YouTube / NEON

Not wanting to party. YouTube / NEON

Shirley is not as warm to Rose as he sees her as a source of written knowledge. NEON

A tarot reading with three Hanged Man cards? It is not possible, but it fits thematically. YouTube / NEON

Rose slowly begins to untangle herself. YouTube / NEON

Taking some notes in the bathroom. YouTube / NEON

What does Rose's future hold? YouTube / NEON

That said, the couple met in the Syracuse University campus literary magazine, and he promised to marry her after reading one of their stories. What if hyman It was notoriously unfaithful, often seducing his students and insisting on an open marriage, much to Jackson's dismay. He was also very controlling, even his finances, despite Jackson making significantly more money than after "The Lottery,quot; appeared. But he was a true admirer of his wife's work and regularly read her manuscripts. (Supposedly he was too scared to read The Haunting of Hill House.) She frequently denounced the relative lack of recognition Jackson received while she was alive, correctly predicting that her work would stand the test of time.

It's hard to wait for some biographical details, even encouraged, but Moss's Jackson is a deeply unhappy character, often unpleasant by design, and this, more than anything, is likely to annoy hardcore fans. For example, he is clearly resentful of having a young pregnant woman in the house, rolling his eyes and sighing deeply when Rose expresses admiration for "The Lottery." At dinner, she asks when the baby is going to be born in front of Fred (who doesn't know yet), and says, "I hope it's yours." Despite the fact that he becomes kinder to Rose, it is mainly because he is trying to get into the head of his own female lead, and Rose is a useful and easy-to-manipulate substitute.

Hyman doesn't do much better. He makes inappropriate advances to Rose, and when he thinks Fred is getting too trusting, he sets him up to fail with a guest conference. He then twists the knife pretending to celebrate Fred's "victory,quot; before tearing him apart in front of Rose and Shirley, denouncing the "mediocrity derived,quot; from Fred's investigation, to Shirley's amusement.

Moss's portrayal is brilliantly subversive, even if it's sometimes hard to see.

The biggest mystery could be why this young couple would even consent to stay with such horrible people for so long. The film's answer is that Rose is becoming increasingly obsessed with Shirley, even embarking on an amateur investigation to find out what happened to the late Paula Jean Welden. There are more and more erotic connotations in their interactions. But it's hard to know how much of this is real, part of Shirley's manipulation, and how much is happening in Rose's head as she begins to lose control of reality.

Moss's portrayal is brilliantly subversive, even if it's sometimes hard to see. After all, this is a fictionalized version of Shirley Jackson, seen through the eyes of an increasingly unreliable narrator, Rose, and she is a character Jackson herself could have written, if she had ever set out to portray herself in a novel. It is to Moss's credit that he still manages to evoke our sympathy at times. It's hard not to support Shirley when Hyman's current mistress Caroline (the dean's wife) tries to shade him at a department party. Shirley smiles maliciously, leans forward and threatens gravely, "You would kill him to death in a week."

Ultimately, that is the secret of marriage. Despite all the caustic shots and passive-aggressive behavior, these two are twisted soul mates. While Hyman could be involved in a good part of "denying,quot; during his wife's writing process, when Shirley is done Hangsaman, declares it a triumph and offers a cordial toast to his "horribly talented girlfriend,quot;.

Shirley It's not likely to suit everyone's taste, given how fundamentally inner it is in nature, and its deliberately ambiguous ending. But it is very much a fitting tribute to the author's work, and I suspect Jackson herself would be very pleased with the result.

Shirley It is currently streaming on Hulu and is also available on Amazon, iTunes, and other digital platforms, including VOD.

