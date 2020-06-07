Residents paint messages, art on bricked up windows in downtown Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Residents are spreading messages of love and change in windows that were destroyed after protests in downtown Dallas became chaotic last weekend.

The messages and art can be seen in front of the Neiman Marcus center, which had its windows broken during the destruction.

As the cleanup process continues, residents spread their messages on wooden boards this weekend for a change in honor of George Floyd and other black residents who have been killed by police.

“It was a day full of love. You can see from the messages here that this is what we are expressing, so we couldn't have asked for better participation and a great show from the community around us, "said Amber Seikaly, vice president of corporate communications. By Neiman Marcus .

Protests have continued throughout the downtown area since Friday, May 29. After the first two nights saw destruction and looting, the protests since then have remained mostly peaceful.

On Saturday, the area saw one of its biggest demonstrations when thousands marched peacefully in the afternoon.