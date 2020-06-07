Relaxing winds slow down the night spread of the quail fire; Destroyed buildings, evacuated houses – Up News Info San Francisco

SOLANO COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – Aiding the calming winds, a small army of firefighters fought the Quail Fire near Vacaville as it grew to more than 1,200 acres early Sunday and continued to destroy houses and other structures.

The gusty winds of 30-40 mph that whipped fire into a wall of flames in the mostly rural area of ​​tender, dry fields on Saturday had calmed down overnight, but images of the early-morning battle were terrifying when the season Northern California wildfire started early. and intense start.

More than 150 Calfire firefighters and surrounding agencies joined the fight when the fire quickly spread Saturday night. They were helped by planes until nightfall.

The burning quail fire in rural Solano County between Vacaville and Winters forced mandatory evacuations on Pleasants Valley Road, Cal Fire said.

A fire evacuation warning notice was also issued to residents east of Pleasants Valley Road, north of Lakeview Drive, south of Allendale Road and west of Highway 505.

More than 80 other structures remain threatened Saturday night with several others destroyed. No injuries have been reported so far.

Cal Fire first tweeted about the wildfire in the 8000 block of Quail Canyon Road north of Vacaville in Solano County, shortly before 5 p.m.

By 9 p.m., the fire had grown to 1,200 acres and was only 5 percent contained.

#QuailFire Outside of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, Southwest of Winters in Solano County is 1,200 acres and is 5% contained. Evacuations are in progress. pic.twitter.com/szpEUwaUAB – CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 7, 2020

With continued concerns about possible exposure to the coronavirus, the Solano County Department of Public Health will provide screening at the evacuation center.