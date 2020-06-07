Reche Caldwell, former Patriots wide receiver, shot and died in Tampa

Former NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot dead on Saturday in an attempted robbery, his girlfriend and mother told TMZ.

A "couple of people,quot; jumped out of the bushes and "ambushed,quot; Caldwell, his girlfriend said, when he returned home to grab a jacket before the two went out on a date. His mother told TMZ that Caldwell, 41, who was shot in the leg and chest, died in the ambulance and took him to the hospital.

Tampa authorities have not responded to a request for comment. The University of Florida and New England Patriots, for whom he played, shared the news of Caldwell's death on Twitter.

"He was a good person who was smiling all the time," Deborah Caldwell told TMZ. "He tried to help as many as he could. He was the type of man to take his shirt off his back and give it to you. ”

Donald Reche Caldwell, selected in the second round of the University of Florida NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers in the 2002 NFL draft, spent four seasons with the Chargers and one with the New England Patriots and Washington Redskins. He was the top receiver for the Patriots team that lost to the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC championship game after the 2006 regular season. He went to training camp with the St. Louis Rams in 2008. In 71 games, he caught 152 passes for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"Reche's smile and attitude were infectious!" Former Patriots catcher Wes Welker tweeted about the Tampa native. "My thoughts and prayers go out to Bubba Caldwell and his family!"

Caldwell was a prominent baseball player in his childhood, and in 1998 he was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds. Ron Cuesta, his coach at Jefferson High School, told the Tampa Bay Times that Caldwell was "a great athlete." I mean, he had it all. If I had decided to go to baseball, I would have played in the big leagues, there's no question about it. Every year it got better and better. ”

Life after the NFL was difficult for Caldwell. He was arrested in 2014 for drug possession and intent to sell nearly five pounds of MDMA (a pure form of ecstasy under the street name "Molly,quot;) and was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison and three years of probation. At the time of his drug arrest, he was awaiting trial on charges of running an illegal gambling network.

"Reche was ill-equipped to handle life outside of the NFL," his lawyer, Nicholas Matassini, told ESPN The Magazine in 2016. "He was unemployed, bored, had a lot of money, and didn't know what." to do with himself. "

Caldwell's brother Andre, a former Florida and NFL catcher, told ESPN that his brother was particularly haunted by the AFC championship game in which he lost two passes and the Patriots lost, 38-34. "He listened to all the jokes and criticism, and it broke his heart," Andre Caldwell said in 2016. "The way the game kicked him to the curb like an unwanted stepson mentally hurt and chased him." Reche took a bit of a selfish attitude, like, "Forget about everyone else, I'm going to start worrying about myself."

This month, Caldwell was to be sentenced after pleading guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud. He and several other former NFL players allegedly filed nearly $ 4 million in false insurance claims over an 18-month period.

"We are all imperfect people, but he is perfect for me," his mother told the Tampa Bay Times. "He was my hero."