Rasheeda Frost is very confident! Check out some new outfits from Pressed Boutique

Rasheeda Frost shows off some new outfits from Pressed Boutique. He also told fans that black women use trust very well and that the Boss Lady couldn't be more accurate. Check out their recent post below.

‘Trust ….. We use it very well 💕💕 #melaninpoppin #blacklivesmatter #blackgirlmagic’, Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘The outfit on the far right … is it pressed? I can't find it anywhere … I love it. Let me buy! Serious investigation! "And another follower posted this message:" I have to stop following this woman before my relationship becomes a problem. "

A commenter wrote: & # 39; @rasheeda, can you make a tutorial on how to fix your hair bun? & # 39; !!

Someone else posted: ‘The far right dress is beautiful! Only someone your size can accomplish this, "and one fan wrote," It's just another human being that I feel can dress up in the gram that is @sassyshortyb real talk. "

Another commenter said: ‘@rasheeda 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 However, I am republishing, where can I find that blouse! You look 🔥 ’and someone else posted this message:‘ Thank you for saying that because all of that has been happening on Instagram, women have been terrible to other women and that is not godly behavior that you are supposed to uplift. ”

A fan showed Rasheeda love in the comments: ‘Amen … lots of love for you. You have a beautiful soul and may God continue to bless you and your family. "

Rasheeda is proud to be a black woman, and she made sure to tell her fans about this on social media. Check out the post he shared on his social media account.

‘My hair styles and colors can change, but one thing I don't … I am a PROUD BLACK WOMAN! #blm #blacklivesmatter @diamonddynastyvirginhair hair #supportblackbusiness #love Ras ’Rasheeda captioned his post.

Ad

Fans sent their love in the comments.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0