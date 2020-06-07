Rain, road floods hit the Gulf coast

Rain hit the Gulf Coast of the United States earlier today in the wake of Tropical Storm Christopher, which has already sparked a tornado in Florida and threatened more tornadoes along with strong winds and storm surges.

Roads were flooded off the coast of Louisiana and Mississippi, and thousands of people had no electricity even before the storm made landfall. It was expected to hit American soil on Sunday night, although it was not expected to become a hurricane.

South East Louisiana Flood Protection Authority teams close the Bayou Road flood gate at St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. (Max Becherer / The Times-Picayune)

Meteorologists warned that the storm would affect a wide area that stretches approximately 290 kilometers east of Florida.

But they predicted the worst impacts in southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, where some places could receive as much as 305mm of rain and multi-foot storms. Tornadoes were also a danger.

"It is very efficient, the rain is very tropical," said director of the National Hurricane Center, Ken Graham, in a Facebook video.

"It rains a lot, very fast."

On the evacuated island of Grand Isle in Louisiana, a highway was underwater and much of the island was not passable, Jefferson Parish Councilor Ricky Templet told The Times-Picayune / New Orleans Advocate.

Templet plans to stay on the island during the storm, saying he hasn't seen such high water levels since a 2012 hurricane.

Trailers and recreational boats are parked along LA-46 inside the gates of the levee in anticipation of Tropical Storm Christopher at St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. (Max Becherer / The Times-Picayune)

The New Orleans Sewer and Water Board said the city's drainage system was bounded and old, so residents should avoid underpasses and low-lying areas where water can collect during inevitable street flooding. .

In Biloxi, Mississippi, a pier was almost submerged this morning. Showers with tropical force winds had reached the mouth of the Mississippi River and conditions were expected to deteriorate, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The maximum sustained winds of Cristóbal were maintained at 85 km / h, and it was moving north at 19 km / h.

But the storm already made its presence felt last night with a tornado that landed near downtown Orlando, the National Weather Service said.