Protests spread to Orange, Los Angeles and Ventura counties to begin second weekend of SoCal protests – Up News Info Los Angeles

– More protests erupted in southern California on Saturday, marking the second weekend of demonstrations demanding accountability and justice after George Floyd's May 25 death.

Floyd died shortly after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Remembered as a "gentle giant,quot; by friends and family, Floyd's last words of "I can't breathe,quot; have become a rallying cry for Black Lives Matter protesters around the world in a movement that advocates say , aims to dismantle systemic injustices.

Demonstrations began in Los Angeles and surrounding cities last weekend, involving various groups of people who called for change. Days ago, police officers left LAPD headquarters on Tuesday to kneel alongside protesters in an act of solidarity.

A state of emergency was declared in Los Angeles County, curfews were applied earlier and earlier for several days in a row, and the National Guard walked the city of Los Angeles for the first time since the major earthquakes of 1994 and 1995 after that violence and looting began. erupt in some manifestations. Police used tear gas against the protesters and some protesters were injured after being hit with rubber bullets. President Donald Trump warned of military action across the country if states don't take control of the riots.

This weekend, the scenes looked very different in L.A., Ventura and Orange counties. There were still large groups of hundreds and thousands in some areas, but the cases of violence were notably less.

Los angeles county

In Pomona, about 100 protesters protested on the spot as a police station while others marched through the streets of the city. Hundreds of people, including Greek sports teams and life chapters from local universities, began to gather around 8 a.m. just outside of Los Angeles City Hall. In the Fairfax district, a rally began in Pan Pacific Park before protesters moved to West Hollywood.

The groups also gathered in Beverly Hills for the Hollywood talent agency march to support the Black Lives Matter protests. Actors Michael B. Jordan and Kendrick Sampson were among the participants.

Ventura County

In Simi Valley, thousands of people took to the streets to talk about racial injustices and their disgust with a recent Facebook post by Provisional Mayor Mike Judge, suggesting that protesters riot.

According to the Ventura County Star newspaper, the protest was organized by high school students with the support of the Ventura County Social Justice Fund, District 17 of the League of United Latin American Citizens, and CAUSA.

orange county

Thousands of protesters rallied across Orange County in Westminster, Pomona, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Santa Ana and elsewhere.

Black Lives Matter protesters in Huntington Beach were greeted by opposition protesters who said they came out to protect the city. At least six people were arrested after a fight between the two sides.

A peaceful demonstration in Westminster began around 5:30 p.m. with about 200 participants they headed towards the police station. The group grew to some 2,000 people, stopping to sing in front of the Civic Center. Several streets were closed as they marched back to Westminster Park just before 8 p.m. The participants dispersed soon after and all streets were reopened.

According to police, around 500 peaceful protesters gathered at Shiffer Park in Costa Mesa before the groups began marching to Carl Thornton Park and Memorial Parks in Santa Ana.

