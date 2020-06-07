Protests and marches continue on SoCal over the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Thousands of people took to the streets of southern California on Sunday to protest the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and voiced calls for a change in surveillance.

Various protests occurred in Los Angeles on Sunday, including in Compton, Beverly Hills, and downtown.

In the early afternoon, a caravan of vehicles joined the communities in Compton and headed downtown, while a handful of others mounted on horseback to show their support.

Beverly Hills saw a peaceful bicycle protest, and downtown Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore joined dozens in a march from Los Angeles Police Headquarters to City Hall, followed by a prayer vigil.

Other demonstrations were planned on Sunday in Hollywood, Venice, Carson, Pasadena, Long Beach, Glendale and Pacific Palisades.

Meanwhile, officials announced Sunday that most of the National Guard troops deployed to Los Angeles would leave, with some remaining in key areas.

"I am extremely proud of the professionalism and dedication to duty that the Cal Guard Soldiers and Airmen exemplified on the streets of California protecting the First Amendment rights of all citizens during these extremely difficult times," said Deputy General of California National Guard, Major. General David Baldwin.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)