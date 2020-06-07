Prince’s Estate publishes handwritten note on “intolerance” about what would have been his 62nd birthday

On what would have been his 62nd birthday, the heritage of the legendary performer, Prince, released a handwritten note in which the artist addressed "intolerance." Of course, all of this comes at a time when much of the western world is seeing protests regarding the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

The Hollywood Reporter picked up on today's post in which Prince declared the ugliest thing in the world to be "bigotry," regardless of who it comes from or who it targets. The note has reportedly been hidden in the files for years.

As previously reported, Prince died at his Minneapolis home in 2017 at the age of 57. His heritage wrote that the artist spent much of his life fighting injustice and advocating "black excellence,quot;. As most know, many artists and artists have come together in the fight against racism.

Prince joins the ranks of stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and John Boyega in support of the protesters. Earlier today, it was reported that John Boyega, the Star Wars alum, turned to his social media to thank his fans and followers after his shocking Black Lives Matter speech in London, UK.

Leonardo DiCaprio, too, used his Instagram platform to say that he was committed to learning, reflecting, and taking action, for the good of black Americans across the country. The Academy Award winner also revealed that he would donate a large sum of money to various pro-black organizations.

Prince fans know that he died of an opioid overdose in 2017. The drug that killed him was fentanyl, intended to resemble the generic version of the pain reliever medication, Vicodin. It is currently unclear how Prince got the drug.

Ad

On April 19, 2019, the Carver County Prosecutor announced that no criminal charges would be imposed against anyone involved in the death of the iconic artist. After the coroner ruled on his death, his remains were cremated.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0