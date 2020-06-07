Prince talks about "intolerance" in a note posted by his estate through Instagram – Up News Info

The estate of the late artist Prince has released a handwritten note from him the day before his 62nd birthday.

Taken from his personal files, the note reads: "Nothing uglier in the world than INTOLERANCE (between) Black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl. INTOLERANCE."

The caption in the Instagram post stated that "Prince dedicated his life to speaking out against injustice, advocating for black excellence, and spreading the message of 'Love 4 to each other'. In this note he kept In his personal files, he wrote a message that still resonates today. "

Along with the note, the state provided a music video for Prince's song "Baltimore," written after Freddie Gray's death in 2015 while in police custody in that city. That death sparked peaceful protests and days of unrest in that city.

Prince's video contains footage of the pro-Black Lives Matter protests in Baltimore and elsewhere, accompanied by the song's lyrics and ending with a message from Prince: “The system is broken. He's going to take the young men to fix it this time. We need new ideas, new life … "