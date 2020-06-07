President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition – Up News Info

Apparently things have calmed down in Washington, DC, but things are heating up in President Donald Trump's Sunday tweet storm.
The Tweet Commander responded to General Colin Powell's attacks on him, calling him "very rigid", among other descriptors, and recalling Powell's claims of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.
It also positioned Joe Biden and his "radical" Democrats as advocates for the impeachment of the police.
Amid the rhetoric, there was also news that the National Guard would withdraw in Washington, DC after several nights of protests.
Well, add more communications as they go. The storm of tweets so far: