President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition – Up News Info

Apparently things have calmed down in Washington, DC, but things are heating up in President Donald Trump's Sunday tweet storm.

The Tweet Commander responded to General Colin Powell's attacks on him, calling him "very rigid", among other descriptors, and recalling Powell's claims of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

It also positioned Joe Biden and his "radical" Democrats as advocates for the impeachment of the police.

Amid the rhetoric, there was also news that the National Guard would withdraw in Washington, DC after several nights of protests.

Well, add more communications as they go. The storm of tweets so far:

Retired bureaucrats hate President Trump because he's draining the swamp and putting an end to the corruption that piles up his retirement accounts! – JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) June 7, 2020

At the request of @SenJohnKennedy AND @SenBillCassidy of the Greater State of Louisiana, I will approve and sign an EMERGENCY DECLARATION today that will assist with all aspects of the major storm currently hitting its shores. FEMA is already there. God bless you! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

Someone, please tell Colin Powell, highly overrated, that I will receive the approval of nearly 300 federal judges (one record), two Supreme Court justices, rebuilding our once-exhausted military, vet election, the increased tax cuts and regulations, health care saved and 2A, & much more! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

Fantastic job at @foxandfriends by new republican superstar @SeanParnellUSArunning for Congress (with my full and complete support) against a crazy puppet Nancy Pelosi (who has done nothing!), and a slightly older Republican superstar, @GovMikeHuckabee. Thanks to both of you! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

Colin Powell, a true stiff who was very responsible for leading us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, has just announced that he will vote for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn't Powell say that Iraq had "weapons of mass destruction"? They didn't, but we went to WAR! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

Sleepy Joe Biden will not only DOWNLOAD THE POLICE, HE WILL DOWNLOAD OUR MILITARY! He has no choice, the Dems are controlled by the radical left. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

I just gave an order for our National Guard to begin the withdrawal process from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control. They will return home, but can return quickly, if necessary. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than expected! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

Sleepy Joe Biden and radical left-wing Democrats want to "DEFUSE THE POLICE." I want excellent, well-paid law enforcement. I want LAW AND ORDER! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

.@CNN & MSDNC are doing their best to "inflame" the crowd. Fortunately they have a very small audience! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020