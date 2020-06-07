President Donald Trump orders the National Guard to withdraw troops from the US capital. USA

Donald Trump has ordered the US National Guard. USA To withdraw the troops from Washington, D.C ..

"I just gave an order to our National Guard to start the withdrawal process from Washington, DC, now that everything is under perfect control," Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

He also added that: “They will go home, but they can return quickly, if necessary. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than expected!

I just gave an order for our National Guard to begin the withdrawal process from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control. They will return home, but can return quickly, if necessary. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than expected! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

Trump's tweet comes a day after thousands of peaceful protesters took to the streets of Washington, D.C. to protest against police brutality and racial inequality.

The Denver Channel (KMGH-TV) also reported that dozens of South Carolina National Guard troops were seen leaving their hotel in Washington, DC, shortly before President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that he was giving the order. to withdraw the guard forces from the nation's capital. .

Previously, the National Guard sent soldiers to Washington D.C. to assist with the protection of federal monuments, buildings, and other property.