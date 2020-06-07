Preparing your car for the road after the coronavirus

Life is slowly returning to normal and for many people that means a return from the daily journey. Hopefully you're ready, but what about your car? After sitting unused for several months, you need to make sure your car is safe to hit the road again. Mike Bundick, director of product marketing for Michelin, has a quick list of things to do before you go out driving again.

A car that has been sitting outside all spring has probably collected a lot of dirt. Even a car away from the elements in a garage can collect dirt over the course of a few weeks. Start by opening the hood to make sure there are no leaves or twigs that have reached the engine compartment. Also be on the lookout for little creatures' nests that decided to make a home in their engine. Remove loose debris paying special attention to the battery connectors.

Once you have cleaned the visible debris from those connectors, you should confirm that the battery is charged. "Take your car around the block for 15 minutes before leaving, to make sure it's okay," says Bundick. Don't wait until you need to leave for your first day back at the office. Check your battery in advance to avoid an unpleasant surprise first thing in the morning.

It's also a good idea to check your air filter, which collects dust and dirt even when a car hasn't been going anywhere for weeks. If it looks dirty, then go ahead and put on a new one. Check your oil too. "Even if your car doesn't run very often, the oil still breaks down," says Bundick. First, check that the oil level is within the car manufacturer's recommendations using the oil dipstick. At the same time, make sure the oil is not thick and dirty. If it is very black and somewhat muddy, then it is best to change the oil before you start driving your car again.

There is also the issue of tires. While they haven't received any mileage in the past few months, they still need attention, especially if the car hasn't moved at all. Every time you inspect your tires, start by running a penny test to check the tread.

Simply insert a penny between the footprints with Lincoln's head upside down. If the top of your head is covered by the tread, then that's fine. Otherwise your tread is too low and it's time for new tires. Check a few different points to account for uneven wear that could make some parts of the tread good, while others are not.

The weather was still quite cold in March, which means that many people may have had winter tires on their cars. If you still have winter tires, be sure to change them now that the weather has warmed up over the summer.

Also take a minute to check the tire air pressure. You can find the recommended air pressure for your tires in a couple of places. Sometimes there is a sticker inside the door or on the inside of the gas tank lid. If not, take out the owner's manual and find the proper inflation for your tire.

Tires that have been sitting for a while in an unused car can also get flat spots. You may not see this, but you will feel it as a slight vibration when you start driving. "It should go away after about 20 minutes of driving, otherwise take your tires to a specialist for inspection," says Bundick.

Those with children can use this as a teaching time, especially for new drivers. Have your children review and review these articles with you. These are all the basic maintenance items that need to be inspected periodically. Take the time to review them now and teach your children, too, so you're ready to hit the road again.