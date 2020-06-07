Prague Says Ricin's Plot Was A Hoax And Mobilizes To Expel 2 Russians

MOSCOW – Russia on Friday denounced the Czech Republic's decision to expel two Russian diplomats over an alleged ricin poison plot that Czech officials now believe was a hoax designed as part of internal disputes at the Moscow embassy in Prague. .
The Russian embassy described the Czech order that gives diplomats 48 hours to leave as a "fabricated provocation." But the embassy did not question a claim by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis that "a deliberately fabricated embassy employee sent information about a planned attack on Czech politicians,quot; to the Czech intelligence service.
The claim that Russia itself was responsible for fabricating the poisonous plot story, denounced as a "sick fantasy,quot; by Russia's Foreign Ministry when it first appeared in April, added a strange and odd twist to an episode that it has affected already strained relations between Moscow and Prague. .
The two countries have strongly disagreed for months over the removal of a statue from Prague Park celebrating the Soviet war hero, Marshal Ivan Konev. Moscow reveres the marshal for his role in defeating Nazi Germany, but many Czechs consider him an architect of their country's subjugation to Moscow after the end of World War II.
The poisoning plan affair began in late April, when Respekt, a Czech weekly, reported that a suspected Russian intelligence officer traveling with a diplomatic passport had arrived in Prague with the lethal toxin ricin in his luggage.
The poison, according to the report, was to be used killing the mayor of the Prague district who had lobbied for the demolition of the statue of Marshal Konev and other Czech officials whom Moscow considered hostile to its interests. Czech officials declined at the time to confirm or deny the report.
A month later, other Czech media identified the suspected ricin-bearing intelligence officer as Andrei Konchakov, director of the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Prague.
Mikhail Bryukhanov, the deputy director of Rossotrudnichestvo, the Russian state organization that sent Mr. Konchakov to Prague, told the Tass news agency on Friday that Mr. Konchakov and a second Prague employee identified only because Ryabakov had received the order from leave the Czech Republic. Republic within 48 hours. Both had diplomatic status.
Unconfirmed reports on social media in Russia said that Mr. Konchakov and the second employee were fierce rivals and that their dispute at the office had led to the deception of castor bean. Babis, the prime minister, said: "This whole affair started as a consequence of an internal struggle between the employees of the Russian embassy in Prague." He did not elaborate.
Like the Russian Embassy, Mr. Bryukhanov made no direct comment on Czech claims that the castor bean story had been the result of a Russian internal dispute, and only said: "We have no reason not to trust our employees. " He added that "the Czech side has not presented a single significant qualitative fact that allows us to agree with its position."
He described the Czech account as "low-quality material for cheap detective novels."
Speaking to reporters in Prague on Friday, Babis, the Czech prime minister, said an embassy staff member whom he did not name had fabricated the castor bean story and passed it on to the Czech intelligence service, known as BIS, which He spent weeks investigating The alleged plot.
"It imposed an unnecessary burden on our information and security service, complicated Czech-Russian relations and damaged the good name of the Russian Federation in the Czech Republic," said Babis. "We are a sovereign state, and such actions are unacceptable."
The alleged castor bean conspiracy had echoes of what Britain said was a 2018 attempt by Russian operatives. kill a former Soviet spy, Sergei V. Skripal, in the English city of Salisbury with a powerful nerve agent known as Novichok. Russia strongly denied any role in that too.
The Czech government's claim of a hoax sparked by a dispute between Russians in Prague clears Moscow of conspiring to assassinate Czech politicians, but it is nonetheless a severe shame. Russia always blames its spies for foreign reports of murder plots and other antics about "hysteria against Russia,quot; and Russophobia.
The Czech Republic's insistence that the history of Prague castor bean was made by Russians makes it difficult to blame malicious foreigners.
Ignoring the substance of the Czech government's reasons for expelling the two Russians, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement Friday that the Czech authorities had "acted dishonestly and dishonestly in taking this hostile step." Threatening what he called "an adequate response," he said the Czech Republic must respond "for such provocations."
Hana de Goeij contributed reports from Prague and Oleg Matsnev from Moscow.