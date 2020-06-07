Prague Says Ricin's Plot Was A Hoax And Mobilizes To Expel 2 Russians

MOSCOW – Russia on Friday denounced the Czech Republic's decision to expel two Russian diplomats over an alleged ricin poison plot that Czech officials now believe was a hoax designed as part of internal disputes at the Moscow embassy in Prague. .

The Russian embassy described the Czech order that gives diplomats 48 hours to leave as a "fabricated provocation." But the embassy did not question a claim by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis that "a deliberately fabricated embassy employee sent information about a planned attack on Czech politicians,quot; to the Czech intelligence service.

The claim that Russia itself was responsible for fabricating the poisonous plot story, denounced as a "sick fantasy,quot; by Russia's Foreign Ministry when it first appeared in April, added a strange and odd twist to an episode that it has affected already strained relations between Moscow and Prague. .

The two countries have strongly disagreed for months over the removal of a statue from Prague Park celebrating the Soviet war hero, Marshal Ivan Konev. Moscow reveres the marshal for his role in defeating Nazi Germany, but many Czechs consider him an architect of their country's subjugation to Moscow after the end of World War II.