Porsha Williams announces a two-part WWHL on the Black Lives affair

Porsha Williams announced a two-part WWHL episode on matters related to Black Lives Matter. Check out their ad and be sure to check out the show!

‘Tune in Monday night at 11 p.m. and Tuesday at 10 p.m. for a special 2-part episode of #WWHL! #BlackLivesMatter (@bravotv network only) @bravoandy @wkamaubell @bravowwhl, "Porsha wrote in her post.

Someone said, "I am so proud of you, the woman who has become Mrs. Porsha, your family, especially your mother, should be very proud of you."

Another follower posted this message: "This is a big boo," that's correct from the legacy, "and another follower said," This white girl will be hanging on your every word. "

Someone else said: ES THAT'S RIGHT PORSHA! Because, honestly, I was disappointed in Bravo's decision to just do a live Instagram … happy that they are doing well. We look forward to hearing you speak sis! Keep advocating. "

Another follower said: ‘Yes. Always my favorite. That's why she is untouchable. #usingyourplatformforjustice "and someone else posted this:" Your daughter will be very proud of you once she understands what is happening. "

One fan said: ‘Good evening, Ms. Williams, first I want to thank you for taking a position on television to talk about the #BLM movement. Each important figure is vital so that our message is heard and changes are made ✊🏾🖤. On a second note, see your DM & # 39; s in regards to # BLM & # 39; thank you.

Porsha wants her father and grandfather to be proud of her. She has been very active on social media these days, but also offline: she and Dennis McKinley participated in the peaceful protests, and documented the events for fans and followers.

Check out a recent post he shared:

‘#Legacy #RevHoseaWilliams #CongressmanJohnLewis #CivilRights #Selma ✊🏾 We won't let you down! "We are going to get over it," Porsha captioned her post.

Fans told her that both her father and grandfather are already proud of her.



