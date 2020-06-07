Police believe former NFL WR Reche Caldwell may have been the target of murders

Former NFL catcher Reche Caldwell was shot in the leg and chest outside his home, according to TMZ, and died at the age of 41.

"Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim of a gunshot wound in the front yard of a residence. Officers immediately began providing life-saving measures," police said, according to TMZ. "Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. This does not appear to be a random act. However, it is very early in the investigation and detectives are working to develop leads on the case." Updates will be provided as they become available. "

Caldwell's mother, Deborah Caldwell, confirmed the news.

"It was created," said Deborah Caldwell, through the Tampa Bay Times. "I'm going to follow him to the end. Did they kill you right here in your hometown? Did you make a statement here and take it from us?"

TMZ had more details on the shooting:

Caldwell's mother tells us that (he) was preparing to take his girlfriend on a date when he returned home to grab a jacket. Reche's (girlfriend) says the former player was "ambushed,quot; by a "couple of people,quot; who jumped out of the bushes trying to steal him. We are told that Reche was shot in the leg and chest, and someone called 911.

Caldwell was the top receiver for the 2006 Patriots, and the team released a statement on his death. The catcher's other teams, the Redskins and the Chargers, also released statements.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of former patriot Reche Caldwell. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/mxBtkTXTKD – New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2020

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of former Charger Reche Caldwell. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Reche's family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/vsoj0zeeWP – Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) June 7, 2020

We are terribly saddened to hear of the passing of former Redskins WR Reche Caldwell. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Caldwell family along with all of Reche's friends and teammates. pic.twitter.com/0uvTObcNRh – Washington Redskins (@Redskins) June 7, 2020

Caldwell played for the University of Florida before the Chargers selected him in the second round of the 2002 draft. The Gators said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of former Gator WR Reche Caldwell."

Caldwell finished with 152 catches for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns in his NFL career.