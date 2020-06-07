Pity parties online don't spark hugs – Up News Info

Dear Amy: An old friend of mine from school often posts on Facebook. Their updates are mostly upbeat, entertaining, and harmless.

More than a decade ago, both her brother and father died of unexpected illnesses. A sad situation, of course. Her mother and a remaining brother are still alive, and are nearby.

However, all these years later, she posts about her father and brother on FB regularly, noting: "Today would have been H's 55th birthday." I can't believe he's gone … "accompanied by photos, including (depressingly) photos of him in the hospital. Or:" Today is 10 years since Dad started his treatment, the best dad ever. "Again sad and depressing photos.

She always receives many sympathetic reactions to these posts.

Amy, it is exhausting and inappropriate to watch these parties of yours online. Everyone suffers losses. But no one else I know insists on drawing attention to those losses, especially monthly (or more!), So many years after they occurred. To everyone else except her, it seems like pain should NOT be flogged online for all to see.

She is a successful person with a great family and a full life. His grief at his loss is no more important, or tragic, than the losses we have ALL suffered, and yet it continues, and it makes me angry every time.

How can I let you know how completely inappropriate these posts are?

– distressed

Dear Afflicted: Facebook's algorithm is launched every day to remind users of items they originally posted a few years ago. If your family members were admitted to the hospital, turned years old, or passed away and then posted something about it (obviously they did), Facebook will remind you of these events now. She is being activated regularly, and then she is choosing to share.

I agree with you regarding what it feels like to beg for virtual hugs on social media.

But guess that? – other people don't feel that way. And the true beauty of free speech offered by social media platforms is this: People can say whatever they want. That includes you.

