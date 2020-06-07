Pity parties online don't spark hugs – Up News Info

Dear Amy: An old friend of mine from school often posts on Facebook. Their updates are mostly upbeat, entertaining, and harmless.

More than a decade ago, both her brother and father died of unexpected illnesses. A sad situation, of course. Her mother and a remaining brother are still alive, and are nearby.

However, all these years later, she posts about her father and brother on FB regularly, noting: "Today would have been H's 55th birthday." I can't believe he's gone … "accompanied by photos, including (depressingly) photos of him in the hospital. Or:" Today is 10 years since Dad started his treatment, the best dad ever. "Again sad and depressing photos.

She always receives many sympathetic reactions to these posts.

Amy, it is exhausting and inappropriate to watch these parties of yours online. Everyone suffers losses. But no one else I know insists on drawing attention to those losses, especially monthly (or more!), So many years after they occurred. To everyone else except her, it seems like pain should NOT be flogged online for all to see.

She is a successful person with a great family and a full life. His grief at his loss is no more important, or tragic, than the losses we have ALL suffered, and yet it continues, and it makes me angry every time.

How can I let you know how completely inappropriate these posts are?

– distressed

Dear Afflicted: Facebook's algorithm is launched every day to remind users of items they originally posted a few years ago. If your family members were admitted to the hospital, turned years old, or passed away and then posted something about it (obviously they did), Facebook will remind you of these events now. She is being activated regularly, and then she is choosing to share.

I agree with you regarding what it feels like to beg for virtual hugs on social media.

But guess that? – other people don't feel that way. And the true beauty of free speech offered by social media platforms is this: People can say whatever they want. That includes you.

It seems that you want to inspire this person to change their behavior, through some magical statement that you can compose. But, if you did that, and she wasn't too hurt to respond, she might as well say to you: "If you don't like what I post, then don't follow me!"

If you choose to caution her, please do so via private message. However, be aware that she may choose to publish her statement, inspiring another round of "hugs."

Dear Amy: My long-term girlfriend of 50 years is driving me crazy with her habit of saying, "You know …"

We live separately during the week and talk on the phone every night. Last night I made a count: 65 "You know,quot; in 15 minutes, often six or seven per minute. The winger went five times in 10 seconds!

It is very annoying and boring. This wonderful college educated person is very personable and knowledgeable. Of course, the habit is so ingrained that she is totally unconscious.

Mention I would do nothing; I doubt that she can change.

I think a "deaf,quot; ear is my only answer; any ideas?

– I know

Dear DO knows: My family recently pointed out my own annoying verbal tic (obviously, I declare that many things and people are "legendary,quot;). This knowledge gave me the opportunity to change. (And so, from now on, I will only be "legendary,quot;).

Give your partner the same opportunity. Tell him you find this quick verbal tic annoying (probably others too), and challenge him to try to change.

Nothing helps us notice things about us, as well as see or hear a recording. Ask her, "Hey, I doubly challenge you not to use 'you know' at any time for 10 minutes. Can I record you? She will take the challenge (because she doesn't think she does it that often)."

Participate in a normal conversation. Do not interrupt or incite her at all. Then send him a sound file, no comment, and let him hear what he's been listening to.

Dear Amy: Thank you for printing the letter from "Survivor of Family Intervention,quot; that changed your behavior after your children complained about your political comments on social media.

My stereotype of a person who rants on social media is someone who just wants to reinforce their own opinions without looking at the facts or worrying about what others think. I love to have my expectations challenged.

– challenged

Dear Challenger: It's fun to break a stereotype.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)