Photos: Sunday protests in Massachusetts honoring George Floyd

Protests and marches calling for justice for George Floyd and other African-Americans who have been killed by police took place in Massachusetts cities and towns on Sunday.

In Boston, hundreds of protesters gathered at City Hall Plaza, and in Chelsea and Lawrence, protesters observed 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence, the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt in the Floyd's neck. Chauvin has been charged with second degree murder.

A vehicle procession in Boston included three rumors in memory of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

Here are photos from Sunday's events:

Boston:

A procession of vehicles, which includes three ears in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, arrives on Sunday June 7, 2020 through Boston, part of what organizers call the #BostonBlackMemorial Funeral Procession. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

People held signs as they watched the procession. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

In Boston on Sunday, Answer Coalition Boston and Harvest Massachusetts sponsored a speech and a march. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

Protesters carried a banner calling for an end to racist police brutality. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

Protesters marched alongside Massachusetts National Guard soldiers. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

People held up posters during the Boston protest. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

Lawrence:

The protesters, at the urging of Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera (with megaphone in the center, right) began kneeling for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. —Jim Davis / Globe Staff

Protesters carried signs and banners calling for racial justice. —Jim Davis / Globe Staff

Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque took the megaphone and spoke to the crowd. —Jim Davis / Globe Staff

After the event ended, Chief Vasque (right) received a hug from an attendee at the demonstration. —Jim Davis / Globe Staff

Chelsea:

Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes (center) kneels for a minute of silence of 8 minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd. —Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff

Organizer Kyle Umemba leads the crowd in song during the Peace March in Chelsea. —Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff

A moment of silence of 8 minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd. —Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff