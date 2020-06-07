A Perth family mourns the loss of their 19-month-old daughter after her mother's car tragically hit her and killed her in a four-wheel drive accident outside her home.

The mother of two had been reversing the vehicle on Walter Road East in Bayswater around 5 p.m. last night and did not see the boy when the collision occurred.

Neighbors said they were alerted to the sound of piercing screams and screams from both parents moments after the accident, which killed the young woman at the scene.

"This is a terrible tragedy. We need the community to support this family. This is a horrible situation," said Scott Phillip, CEO of the KidSafe WA accident and injury prevention organization.

A child is involved in an entry incident each week in Australia.

"We really need to make sure where the kids are before a vehicle moves," said Phillip.

"The children are very curious and explore and want to be with the father who is in the car."