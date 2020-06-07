Peaceful protests against police brutality march – Up News Info

Massive protests against police brutality across the country culminated in a week that started in chaos but ended with largely peaceful expressions that organizers hope will keep their movement going.

Saturday's marches reported few reports of trouble in scenes that were more festive than tense. Authorities were not quick to publish estimates of crowd size, but it was clear that tens of thousands of people, and perhaps hundreds of thousands, flocked nationwide.

Wearing masks and urging fundamental change, protesters gathered in dozens of places from coast to coast, while mourners in North Carolina waited for hours to see the golden coffin carrying the body of native son George Floyd, the man. Black whose death at the hands of the Minneapolis police has galvanized the expanding movement.

Collectively, it was perhaps the largest one-day mobilization since Floyd died on May 25, and occurred when many cities lifted the imposed curfews after the initial spasms of arson, assault, and company raids. Authorities have eased the restrictions as the number of arrests plummeted.

Demonstrations also reached four other continents, ending in clashes in London and Marseille, France. In the United States, Seattle police used explosive devices and pepper spray to disperse protesters throwing stones, bottles, and what authorities said were "makeshift explosives,quot; that had wounded officers just a day after that city leaders temporarily ban a type of tear gas. Around midnight in Portland, fireworks were thrown over the fence at the Justice Center, injuring a Multnomah County deputy, Portland Police Lt. Tina Jones said. Smith said the police had declared an illegal assembly and were making arrests.

The largest U.S. demonstration appeared to be in Washington, where protesters flooded streets closed to traffic. On a hot and humid day, they gathered on Capitol Hill, on the National Mall, and in neighborhoods. Some intersections became dance floors. The tents offered snacks and water.

Pamela Reynolds said she came looking for increased police responsibility.

"The laws protect them," said the 37-year-old African American professor. The changes he wants include a federal ban on police bottlenecks and the requirement that officers use body cameras.

In the White House, which was fortified with new fences and additional security measures, songs and cheers were heard in waves. President Donald Trump, who urged authorities to crack down on the riot, downplayed the rally and tweeted: "Far fewer people in DC than anticipated."

Elsewhere, the funds included some of the nation's most famous landmarks. Peaceful protesters mingled with motorists as they crossed the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. The cars had been removed from the Brooklyn Bridge when protesters entered Manhattan the day New York police relaxed a curfew application that led to clashes, foreshadowing an early end to the announced city-wide curfew. by Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday morning. They toured Hollywood boulevards and a Nashville, Tennessee street famous for its country music-themed bars and restaurants.

Many protesters wore masks, a reminder of the danger that the protests could exacerbate the spread of the coronavirus.

Roderick Sweeney, who is black, said the large turnout of white protesters waving "Black Lives Matter,quot; signs in San Francisco sent a powerful message.

"We have had discussions in our family and among friends that nothing will change until our white brothers and sisters express their opinion," said Sweeney, 49.

A large crowd of Seattle medical workers, many in lab coats and medical uniforms, marched to city hall, with signs reading: "Police violence and racism are a public health emergency,quot; and "Nurses kneel with you, no with you "- a reference to how a white officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for several minutes.

Atop a parking lot in downtown Atlanta, a group of black college band alumni serenaded protesters with a mix of tuba tunes. Stopping within earshot, the business owner, Leah Aforkor Quaye, said it was the first time she had ever been outside.

"This makes people very uncomfortable, but the only way things happen is if we make people feel uncomfortable," said Quaye, who is black.

In Raeford, North Carolina, a town near Floyd's birthplace, people lined up in front of a free-will Baptist church, waiting to enter small groups. In a private memorial service, mourners sang along with a choir. A large photo of Floyd and a portrait of him adorned with angel wings and halo were displayed in the front of the chapel.

"It could have been me. It could have been my brother, my father, any of my black friends," said Erik Carlos of nearby Fayetteville. "It made me feel very vulnerable at first."

Floyd's body will go to Houston, where he lived before Minneapolis, for another monument in the coming days.

Protesters and their supporters in public office say they are determined to turn the outpour into change, in particular by reviewing police policies. Many protesters urged officials to "strip the police."

Theresa Bland, 68, a retired teacher and real estate agent protesting at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, envisioned a broader agenda.

"I am looking for affordable housing, political justice, prison reform," he said.

Democrats in Congress are preparing a comprehensive package of police reforms, which is expected to include changes to immunity provisions and the creation of a database of incidents of use of force. Renewed training requirements are also planned, including a ban on bottlenecks.

The prospects for reforms to clear a divided Congress are unclear.

Back in North Carolina, the Rev. Christopher Stackhouse recounted the circumstances of Floyd's death for the congregation.

"It took him 8 minutes and 46 seconds to die," Stackhouse said at the funeral. "But it took 401 years to get the system up and running so nothing happened."