Odds for the NASCAR race in Atlanta: expert picks and favorites to win Sunday's Cup race

Odds for Sunday's NASCAR Cup race in Atlanta are heavily influenced by what Kevin Harvick has done on the 1.5-mile oval in Hampton, Georgia, throughout his career, especially recently. Our elections for Sunday's race are affected by the same trends.

No one on Sunday's field has led more professional laps in Atlanta in the Series Cup than Harvick (1,197 in 29 starts), and the winner of this race in 2018 is tied with Jimmie Johnson for the best career driver rating ( 100.5) on the track.

Combine those numbers with the fact that Harvick is the points leader for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series with the top five series results and top eight 10s, including a win, and it's easy to see why the houses of Bets consider No. 4 Stewart -Has the favorite racing team for Sunday's race in Atlanta.

Below are the odds of Vegas winning Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series in Atlanta, plus our top three picks for drivers who could end up taking the checkered flag.

NASCAR odds to win in Atlanta

While Harvick tends to run well in Atlanta, so does Chase Elliott, who will start Sunday's race from pole based on the results of a random draw for starting positions.

Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, the full odds of winning Sunday's NASCAR Cup race in Atlanta are detailed below, beginning with Harvick and Elliott.

Driver Odds of Winning the Atlanta Race Kevin Harvick +430 Chase elliott +600 Kyle busch +700 Alex Bowman +850 Joey Logano +900 Brad Keselowski +1000 Martin Truex Jr. +1000 Denny Hamlin +1200 Kurt Busch +1800 Ryan Blaney +1800 Jimmie Johnson +2000 Clint bowyer +2800 Erik jones +2800 William Byron +3200 Matt DiBenedetto +4200 Aric Almirola +5000 Matt Kenseth +5000 Tyler Reddick +5000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +7000 Austin Dillon +7500 Ryan Newman +7500 Christopher Bell +14000 Cole Custer +14000 John Hunter Nemechek +14000 Chris Buescher +18000 BJ McLeod +20000 Brennan Poole +20000 Bubba Wallace +20000 Corey LaJoie +20000 Daniel Suarez +20000 Garrett Smithley +20000 Gray gaulding +20000 JJ Yeley +20000 Joey Gase +20000 Michael McDowell +20000 Ty dillon +20000 Ryan Preece +20000 Timmy Hill +20000

Kyle Busch has the third-best chance of winning Sunday's race, in part because his Joe Gibbs Racing team is finding the speed it lacked in the first races of the season. However, according to the qualifications of the race drivers, he is not even the best Atlanta runner in his own family.

Below are the top 10 professional driver ratings in Atlanta among those on Sunday's field:

Kevin Harvick, 100.5

Jimmie Johnson, 100.5

Matt Kenseth, 97.5

Kurt Busch, 96.9

Brad Keselowski, 96.6

Martin Truex Jr., 95.2

Denny Hamlin, 94.2

Kyle Busch, 92.7

Chase Elliott, 89.2

Joey Logano, 83.2

As noted, Elliott will be out on the first Sunday, which is generally helpful in Atlanta. Fourteen of the 113 Series Cup races in Atlanta saw the pole winner take the checkered flag.

For some reason, the most competent starting position on the field in Atlanta is fifth, which has produced more wins (16) than any other starting position. Clint Bowyer has that starting point for Sunday's race.

Below is the breakdown of victories from different starting positions in the history of Cup races in Atlanta.

Initial position % Winner Win First 12.5 percent 14 First row 23.21 percent 26 Top 5 55.36 percent 62 62 Top 10 77.68 percent 87 Outside the Top 20 7.14 percent 8

The top 10 starters for Sunday's race in Atlanta are: 1. Chase Elliott, 2. Aric Almirola, 3. Joey Logano, 4. Kyle Busch, 5. Clint Bowyer, 6. Brad Keselowski, 7. Ryan Blaney, 8. Alex Bowman, 9. Kevin Harvick, 10. Denny Hamlin

NASCAR in the Atlanta Expert Picks

1. Jimmie Johnson

Atlanta career statistics:

Five wins, 14 top 5, 16 top 10

Average finish of 11,571 (fourth best)

Average career position of 10,467 (second best)

Driver rating of 100.5 (tied with Harvick for better)

362 fast laps (second best)

5,131 laps in the top 15 (74.7 percent) (second most)

743 quality passes (the third)

The driver who has gone 104 Cup Series races without a win has five career wins in Atlanta, the most of any driver on the field on Sunday. More importantly, Hendrick Motorsports has shown adequate speed this season, and Johnson himself has four top-10 results.

Given the speed of the HMS and Johnson's positive vibes on this particular track, his 11th place in the odds of winning Sunday's race is a solid value.

2. Kurt Busch

Atlanta career statistics:

Three wins, seven top 5s, 14 top 10s

Average finish of 12,850 (fifth best)

12,802 average running position (eighth best)

Driver rating of 96.9 (fourth best)

299 fast laps (fourth best)

4,444 laps in the top 15 (67.9 percent) (fifth most)

764 quality passes (the second most)

Busch loves this track, and given its numbers, we can't blame him. The No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing team has been quick this season, as evidenced by its six top-10 finishes in nine races. Busch will start the race on Sunday the 12th, high enough that he can compete for his first victory of the season.

3. Kevin Harvick

Atlanta career statistics:

Two wins, eight top 5s, 14 top 10s

Average finish of 13,476 (seventh best)

Average career position of 11,809 (fifth best)

Driver rating of 100.5 (tied with Johnson for better)

555 fastest laps (best series)

4,643 laps in the first 15 (67.6 percent) (third)

658 quality passes (fifth more)

We have to chalk this last choice up, because Harvick and his team are just too good in Atlanta to be left off the list. (For what he's worth, Brad Keselowski is another great pick in Atlanta, but we're betting against continuing his hot streak.)

Harvick's 14 top-10 finishes in Atlanta include 11 in the last 13 races. He has also led 960 unparalleled laps in Atlanta's last six races alone, including 181 in his 2018 victory and 292 of 325 laps in his ninth place finish of 2017.