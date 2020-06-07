NY Times editorial page editor quits amid fury over opinion piece

NEW YORK (AP) – The editor of the New York Times editorial page resigned amid outrage over an opinion piece by a Republican senator who advocated using federal troops to quell the protests, outrage that only grew when it was revealed that the publisher had not read the editorial. piece before publication.

The newspaper announced Sunday that James Bennet, who had oversaw the Times' opinion pages since 2016, had immediately resigned.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton's opinion piece, titled "Send Troops,quot; and first published online Wednesday night, sparked a riot among Times reporters, with some saying it endangered black employees. Some staff members showed up sick Thursday in protest and the Times said a review found the piece did not meet its standards.

Times editor A.G. Sulzberger said in a statement that he was grateful for the changes Bennet had made to the newspaper's opinion pages, including expanding the range of voices.

Katie Kingsbury, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing, will oversee opinion pages during the November election, the Times said.

In the wake of Cotton's opinion piece, the Times announced several changes, including expanding its fact-finding operation and reducing the number of opinion pieces, which are opinion pieces written by outside contributors it publishes.