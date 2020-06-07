Not Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan misses working with this co-star the most.

Actors and liaison stories go hand in hand and there is no escape. Kartik Aaryan, who has been having a great box office career in recent years, is the favorite son of controversy. Kartik is always linked to his castmates and it is no wonder that he is called the Casanova of this generation. Today, when Kartik was asked on our new show 10 Minutes Of Happiness, the actor made an interesting revelation about which co-star he misses the most.

In the last episode, presented by our digital editor Rahul Gangwani, Kartik had a candid conversation with us and spilled some beans. The show, which aims to spread happiness in these critical times, had some fun-filled questions for the actor and the star answered them in her own silly style. When Kartik was asked which actress she misses the most to work with, he responded instantly. Kartik said he misses working with his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar. He said: “Bhumi Pednekar and I have the same vibes. Woh just jaisi hai, masti karti rehti hai … I enjoy working with her. "

When asked if he would like to work with her again, he instantly answered yes, as long as she has time for her hectic schedule and movie deals in the portfolio.

While Kartik's off-screen camaraderie with his "woh,quot; reel Ananya Panday had made headlines, the actor managed to create a great bond with his "patni,quot; reel.

Watch the full episode below for more information.