No indigenous site should be damaged, says minister after mining giant destroyed ancient rock shelters

Mr. Wyatt has marked an urgent review of state and federal wealth protection laws and says the current system is not good enough.

"No site should be damaged. When I spoke to the traditional owners, one of them explained to me the absolute cultural relevance of these caves and their destruction is like destroying the heart of the community," he told ABC News. Monday.

Rio detonated explosives in a part of the Juukan gorge last month, destroying two ancient rock shelters, devastating the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura villages.

The mining giant received approval to work on the Brockman 4 iron ore project in 2013, but subsequent archaeological excavation revealed ancient artifacts such as grinding stones, a sharp bone in a tool, and 4000-year-old braided hair.

Peter Stone, UNESCO President for the Protection of Cultural Property and Peace, said the archaeological destruction at Juukan Gorge was one of the worst views in recent history, compared to the Taliban outbreak of Bamiyan Buddhas statues in Afghanistan. and ISIS annihilation sites in the Syrian city of Palmyra