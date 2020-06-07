Nick Cordero undergoes stem cell treatment to repair his damaged lungs

Instagram

The actor of & # 39; Rock of Ages & # 39; He began undergoing stem cell treatment to repair his lungs in the midst of his ongoing recovery from his arduous battle with the killer virus Covid-19.

Up News Info –

Nick Cordero still fighting for his life after a battle with COVID-19, as his wife Amanda Kloots reveals that the Broadway star is on stem cell treatment.

The "Rock of Ages"The actor's wife has remained positive about the 41-year-old man's recovery after he woke up from a medically induced coma for six weeks, during which doctors had to amputate his leg to prevent blood clotting, and they put a temporary pacemaker on his heart. "

He has also suffered two mini strokes, a septic infection, and lung fungus, but despite the fact that the fitness guru previously revealed that he had been advised to "say goodbye," medical professionals are still moving forward with the treatment in hopes of recovery.

On Friday June 5, 2020, Kloots revealed that her husband had started stem cell treatment for her lungs, and wrote, "Okay guys, some news from Nick. Exciting stuff."

"We have started stem cell treatment for Nick, and that has just ended. We decided this a couple of days ago and the hospital started it," he explained. "This could be really cool. Of course, there is absolutely no guarantee, you know, there are almost never any guarantees, but I just hope I can help you, even if it helps one percent, right?"

"Even if it just takes us to the next level in healing for him," Kloots continued, adding that she is "super excited" about her husband's treatment and "can't wait to see if anything comes out to help repair, strengthen the lungs." Nick's and improve it. "

"Then fingers crossed," he concluded.