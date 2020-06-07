Nick Cannon says his children fear the police, speaks of institutional racism

In light of the protests nationwide after George Floyd died at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department, Nick cannon He has opened up about his children's perception of law enforcement, saying they "fear the police."

Cannon has three children: nine-year-old twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan Scott with his ex-wife Mariah Careyand a three year old son Golden with model Brittany Bell.

In an interview with Access HollywoodCannon broke up a conversation that many black parents have with their children, one he calls "talk of staying alive."

"I say this with all sincerity," began Cannon, 39. "I even had some rejection for this, that I don't care what people think of me or what they say about me, but I made a statement that my children fear the police. And it's a real statement."

The father continued, "I try to teach bravery. I try to teach that you have a power within you that you should fear nothing. But when they see the energy of law enforcement, it's, 'Uh, oh, here comes the police! & # 39; or "Sit up straight! Do not speak! Keep your hands where they can see them! "These are things I'm talking about with a three-year-old or nine-year-old, and they bring me those questions."