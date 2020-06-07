Nick Cannon says his children fear the police, speaks of institutional racism

Brian Peterson / Star Tribune via Getty Images
In light of the protests nationwide after George Floyd died at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department, Nick cannon He has opened up about his children's perception of law enforcement, saying they "fear the police."
Cannon has three children: nine-year-old twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan Scott with his ex-wife Mariah Careyand a three year old son Golden with model Brittany Bell.
In an interview with Access HollywoodCannon broke up a conversation that many black parents have with their children, one he calls "talk of staying alive."
"I say this with all sincerity," began Cannon, 39. "I even had some rejection for this, that I don't care what people think of me or what they say about me, but I made a statement that my children fear the police. And it's a real statement."
The father continued, "I try to teach bravery. I try to teach that you have a power within you that you should fear nothing. But when they see the energy of law enforcement, it's, 'Uh, oh, here comes the police! & # 39; or "Sit up straight! Do not speak! Keep your hands where they can see them! "These are things I'm talking about with a three-year-old or nine-year-old, and they bring me those questions."
The actor and activist said that although one of his sons once aspired to become a police officer, that idea has disappeared.
"There was an idea that you wanted to be a police officer, 'Oh man, I want to help, protect and serve people!'" He explained. "The place where they perpetuate fear has definitely changed, man. It's kind of painful to have those conversations with your kids, but you want to protect them at the end of the day."
Cannon said conversations about police surveillance between parents and children are part of black culture, and that his parents had the same conversations with him when he was young. Cannon then described his family's history of mistrust with the police.
"I never called the police in my life because our family was afraid to call the police," Cannon said. "And that was from a boy who grew up and said, 'Oh, oh, the police showed up!' It wasn't about security. Someone was in trouble. Someone is going to jail because they called the police When we see the police in our neighborhood, it has never been a good experience. "
Cannon, who earned his degree in Criminology from Howard University last month, believes it is time to rebuild how the police work and that the police should work in the communities in which they live.
"I am an abolitionist," Cannon said. "We must get rid of law enforcement all together and start again. Get rid of the word & # 39; vigilance & # 39;. How about we call them peace officers? How about we gather some psychological evaluations of people What do we put in charge of protecting and serving ourselves? It must be much more than a high school diploma and the need to have a badge and a weapon. "
He added: "We will empower these people who want to be in law enforcement with the right environment, clearly, with spiritual advisers, with people they can trust on a daily basis who can hold them accountable when they are on these streets protecting and serving."
Despite his street activism, Cannon said he has been reluctant to speak to the press lately.
"One of the reasons I have been reluctant to do interviews is because it is not about me, it is about being part of a movement that has been going on for years," he said. "Mike Brown, Freddie gray, Eric Garner, Sandra blandWe have been on this front line walking, marching, protesting and frankly, we are tired of it. "
Speaking about Floyd's death, Cannon admitted that they often bring him to tears.
"See a white man kneeling on the neck of a black man, while breathing for the last time, while the white man has his hands in his pocket so arrogant, in a crisis," he said. "Now we normalize trauma. We see public lynching on a daily basis, in a cycle, in food. It is something we cannot normalize. And my heart hurts. I cry at night. It is difficult to even wake up every day knowing that we need to return to this fight. But we will. I'm ready to risk my life for this. "