New York City curfew lifted a day ahead of schedule – Up News Info

The last night of the curfew in New York City came a day earlier than planned, as Mayor Bill de Blasio unexpectedly lifted the ban on Sunday morning.

"New York City: We are lifting the curfew, effective immediately" de Blasio tweeted, “Yesterday and last night we saw the best of our city. Tomorrow we will take the first big step to restart. "

The restart refers to Phase 1 of the four-part plan to move toward reopening a business in the city.