New York City curfew lifted a day ahead of schedule – Up News Info

The last night of the curfew in New York City came a day earlier than planned, as Mayor Bill de Blasio unexpectedly lifted the ban on Sunday morning.
"New York City: We are lifting the curfew, effective immediately" de Blasio tweeted, “Yesterday and last night we saw the best of our city. Tomorrow we will take the first big step to restart. "
The restart refers to Phase 1 of the four-part plan to move toward reopening a business in the city.
The curfew at 8 a.m. at 5 am. It was instituted last Monday after looting broke out following the street demonstration of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. His institution was controversial and filed lawsuits alleging that city residents were being deprived of their civil rights.
Many ignored curfew orders, and some major retailers suffered huge damage. Highlight, Macy's flagship store was looted.