New CU men's basketball tickets featuring Owen Koonce from Centaurus – Up News Info

The loss of Frank Ryder will not be the only jolt for the contingent of the Colorado men's basketball team.

Ryder was one of four walk-ons that has made UC's roster the past two seasons, but, as a former fellow at the University of San Diego, Ryder chose to continue his career at the University of Denver. Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle said he hopes to add two more innings to the 2020-21 roster to bolster the trio of AJ Martinka, Benan Ersek and Aidan McQuade.

"We are definitely going to add a couple of visits," Boyle said. "Obviously Frank moved to DU, and I look forward to the walk-ons that we had to be part of the program and we are going to get over as the summer progresses."

Boyle declined to name the newcomers until he's confident that the status of his application has been consolidated, but sources outside CU confirmed that the two new walk-ons are expected to be former Centaurus star Owen Koonce and Isaac Jessup of Resurrection Christian at Loveland.

Koonce, a 6-foot-5-inch guard, averaged 19.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for a Centaurus team that went 18-7 before losing in the second round of the State Class 4A tournament. In a BoCoPreps.com selection of the first team for the entire region in 2020, Koonce shot 56% overall from the floor with an impressive record of .525 (32-for-61) in 3-pointers.

Jessup is the younger brother of former Longmont High star Justiniano Jessup, who last season completed a solid career at Boise State as the all-time leader of the Mountain West Conference in 3s.

Resurrection Christian was undefeated and in the Class 3A state semifinals when the rest of the basketball season was canceled due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Isaac Jessup was one of the main reasons. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Cougars while shooting 58% from the floor and .448 (64 for 143) on triples.

Now former Resurrection coach Christian Bruce Dick, the fourth-highest-winning men's basketball coach in Colorado history, said that while Jessup is about four inches shorter than his older brother, they share similar abilities.

"He understands the game beyond his years," said Dick. "I think he really is a diamond in the rough right now. Isaac probably does some things better than Justinian, and Justinian probably has some things he does better than Isaac. Isaac's work ethic is a boy who wanted to shoot before school early in the morning and late at night. I think it will be a great benefit and an asset to Coach Boyle's program.

"What the Buffs are getting is just a quality kid. He is an excellent student and there will be no problem off the court. He'll probably go there too with a little chip on his shoulder. I really don't want to speak for him, but I think he wants to show people that they screwed up. "