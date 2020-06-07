NeNe Leakes is proud to be a successful entrepreneurial woman

NeNe Leakes is truly proud to be a successful lady and made sure to tell the whole world about this. She publicly said that she couldn't be prouder of being a successful and self-made entrepreneurial woman.

‘I am so proud to be part of this amazing circle of successful self-made entrepreneurial women from around the world!

I remember last year, in November, when we wanted to host our first annual LOS Conference in Miami, Florida. We chose a hotel on the beach that we thought would be perfect, but to my surprise, after running for a few weeks, countless phone calls and emails, we discovered that they didn't want a group of black women there! (Can you guess which hotel it was?) All of this happened just a few days before the events took place. We were fighting for a host hotel! "NeNe started his post.

She went on and said: ‘Most of the sponsors we reached out to seemed to have given all of their funds as well, so they weren't able to support us. Side eye! But I was determined to make this happen for these ladies! I put my own money! Later I got a phone call from an amazing beach hotel saying … we want you all here at our hotel. "

NeNe also said: ‘You can't stop greatness! We are now planning our second annual Ladies of Success conference in Miami, Florida, November 5-8, if you are an enterprising woman "who eats the fruit of your labor,quot; and looking to join a circle of successful, fun and successful women. Business minded people to live with, engage in convincing conversations, support, uplift, motivate, connect and learn ways to increase your results. Join us! Go to ladiesofsuccessmiami.com or email me: (email protected) and let me be your connector. "

Someone posted, "There will be an 'all lives matter, Karen,' commenting on the absence of white people somewhere in this comment section." "

Another follower wrote, "Drop some @ of the women in the picture please or the women are tagged," and one commenter said, "What was the name of the hotel so we can sponsor them?"

Someone else posted: Hermoso Beautiful! Go away Nene. No one can stop your greatness, "and another follower wrote:" To be positive and strong, you need to surround yourself with that spirit and energy! Love !! "

NeNe recently shared a powerful message for her fans.



